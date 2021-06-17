Change has shaped the world of college football in numerous ways over the decades — but it's rare to see the evolution as concentrated as it appears to be right now.
With the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the imminent adaptation of laws regarding athletes monetizing name, image and likeness (NIL) and the recently announced playoff expansion proposal, there are a likely lot of adjustments that are going to be made in the next few years.
BYU, however, doesn't plan on just sitting around waiting to see how everything pans out.
"Right now there are more questions than answers but as things unfold, we're going to do what we always do," Cougar director of athletics Tom Holmoe said during the "State of the Program" program that was part of Thursday's 2021 BYU football Media Day. "We're going to get together, read the tea leaves and find out what we need to do. But we'll be a step ahead. The key is that we can approach things our way instead of being acted upon."
The Cougars announced a new program, "Built4Life," that is intended to aid athletes — football players initially but also other sports in the future — to be better prepared for life beyond sports.
"I'm just really excited for the opportunities that our young men on the football team and the student-athletes throughout the department will have," Sitake said during the show. "Giving them valuable education on what to do with money is something that needs to take place, especially now compared to what has been done in the past."
The press release announcing the new initiative called it a "holistic career development program," which is something the BYU athletic department can tackle internally.
Some of the other big changes, particularly the proposed expansion of the College Football Playoff, aren't things the Cougars can directly control. That doesn't mean they won't impact BYU.
"I think it (the playoff proposal) is good news," Holmoe said on the show. "I've always been a proponent of an expanded playoff. I wasn't sure what it would look like but they'll figure it out. As I've followed it, it looks imminent. It's just a matter of when, time-wise. It will help us, whether we are an independent or in a conference, in that there have been too many times when we have been just on the verge of getting in but been on the outside looking in."
Sitake said that as a head coach it's "a lot of fun" seeing the sport evolve.
"You are kind of used to it," Sitake said. "It's part of the game, whether it is rules with certain ways you can block or tackle. That's always been part of it. I just like the fact that college football is looking to change for the better and to help student athletes, whether it is to keep them healthy or give them opportunities."
He said that he sees the playoff expansion as an example of more teams getting a chance to get a championship.
"It affects everyone," Sitake said. "The possibilities are now higher for us to get there. Every football team should be thinking that now. If they have a special season, then things can really happen in that aspect."
Former Cougar star offensive lineman and current ESPN college football analyst Trevor Matich applauds how BYU is approaching the evolution of the game.
He believes the Cougars are positioning themselves to be an elite-level college football destination.
"These things help BYU," Matich said. "They allow BYU to maximize its national advantages.
"What do top recruits want in order to give a school a chance to make a pitch? They want to know if a school can get them to the NFL. With 12 guys going to the NFL, five getting drafted, last year, BYU is doing that.
"With name, image and likeness, recruits want to know what the school can do to help them maximize that. BYU has advantages that in that area, with the Built4Life program it is setting a foundation with partnerships with some of the most powerful and fastest growing companies in the country.
"There is also the playoff expansion. If you wanted to play for a national championship, you only had a few options with a four-team playoff. Going to 12 opens it up to a lot of schools — and BYU is one of those schools. So look at the boxes that those check. Those are some reasons why this new era of football is so exciting for BYU."
While the changes in the game are intriguing, the Cougar players know that at the end of the day, they have a finite amount of time to participate in college football and so there is no guarantee if those playing now will experience the impact of the changes.
"To be honest, I'm just happy to just have this opportunity to play football," BYU offensive lineman Clark Barrington said. "I don't really feast on the news and all the new changes. I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to go to school, to have a scholarship that takes care of me for time being and then the opportunity to play the sport I love. I don't see a big change in my life currently. I'm just happy to be here."