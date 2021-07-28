After arriving at BYU, offensive line coach Darrell Funk is still learning minor details about life in Provo, including getting to know the names and faces of the sports reporters who cover the team.
With his position group, however, he’s already set the tone.
“Coach Funk is a great man,” Cougar junior center James Empey said at Media Day in June. “The more you talk to him, the more you realize that he is an awesome person. He cares about everyone on the offensive line and everyone on the team. He tries to understand how they learn and I can feel that he really wants us to get better.”
Unlike former offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Funk wasn’t someone a lot of BYU fans knew when he was hired in February. They may have been surprised to learn that he had coached at places like Michigan, Purdue, San Diego State and Colorado State.
“I’ve been a lot of different places in my career,” Funk said at Media Day. “I was at UT-San Antonio when the staff got let go at the end of the 2019 season. I had a few interviews lined up but then COVID-19 hit. I ended up sitting out last fall.”
Funk said that wasn’t his plan, nor did he feel like he needed to “recharge the batteries,” but he realized that every cloud has a silver lining.
“I turned a negative into a positive,” Funk said. “I did a lot of film study. I reconnected with my wife. It was a really productive year for me.”
When jobs started opening up at the end of 2020, Funk connected with BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, who he had coached against during his career.
“We started talking about this position,” Funk said. “It was a slow-moving process but every time we talked, it felt like we were really aligned in our beliefs about the game. This has been a great O-line job forever and a great university. I was really fired up to be involved. It just worked out.”
Funk explained that he knew from the outset that this wasn’t going to be a place where he had to blow things up to get the offensive line headed in the right direction.
“With the success they had last year, they weren’t looking for someone to start over,” Funk said. “Everything they do X’s and 0’s-wise I’ve done at some point in my career. I put the kids at ease on maybe the second day when I told them that we weren’t going to change the terminology. I said it is easier for me to learn what they call it. There was a collective sigh of relief. They’re going to have to get used to my different style of coaching. I’ve done it for 34 years, so there are some things that I believe in or push a little more. But these kids understand that there are big challenges ahead.”
Funk understands that he has big shoes to fill as he takes a role that was shared with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and former offensive line coach Eric Mateos, both of whom are now at Baylor.
“I’ve known Grimes for a long time and although I’ve never coached with him, I’ve always had a deep respect watching him coach,” Funk said. “I think a lot of the traits and skill-sets of the linemen here have been really well taught. I’ve taken over for a lot of coaches and anytime I’ve followed someone, there are things the guys do that you like. I’m not going to change that. Then there are things that aren’t what I teach. Any coach who takes over in any sport probably would say the exact same thing.”
Empey and the other Cougar linemen are excited to see what Funk can bring to elevate the line’s performance in 2021.
“He has good knowledge to share,” Empey said. “I think he’s doing a great job helping us keep the momentum while also helping us to grow a little more. There are lots of things we can improve on. As we continue to work, I think it will get even better and better.”
BYU’s Payton Wilgar named to Bronko Nagurski Watch List, Empey named to Outland Trophy Watch List
The Football Writers Association of America released its 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, including BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar among the nominees for the nation’s top defensive player in 2021.
The FWAA selected 90 defensive standouts from 61 schools in all 10 Division I FBS conferences plus independents on a roster that includes seven returning players from last season’s FWAA All-America team.
Wilgar, a 6-3, 245-pound Covid-year sophomore in 2021, is a key, versatile defender against the run and pass for BYU. In 2020, he helped the Cougars finish ranked No. 11 in the nation with an 11-1 record, making 57 tackles with five tackles for loss while adding a team-best five QB hurries with four pass breakups and forced a fumble. Named to the 2020 Phil Steele All-Independent Second Team, Wilgar’s efforts helped the BYU defense rank No. 4 in scoring defense (15.3), No. 10 in total defense (317.4), No. 19 in rushing defense (119.9) and No. 22 in passing defense (197.5) in 2020.
The Football Writers Association of America today announced the preseason watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy, recognizing BYU center James Empey among the candidates for the nation’s top interior lineman.
Continuing a celebration of the award’s 75th anniversary in 2021, the FWAA has recognized 80 returning standout interior linemen on offense or defense representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. This year’s watch list includes 26 offensive tackles, 26 guards, 16 centers and 13 defensive tackles.
A repeat Outland Trophy Watch List honoree, Empey has been recognized as a candidate for the nation’s top interior lineman each of the past two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound native of American Fork, Utah, has started in all 34 games he has played as BYU’s leader on the offensive line.
RB Tyler Allgeier signs endorsement contract with Balmshot
Balmshot is excited to announce that today it finalized a name, image, and likeness (“NIL”) endorsement agreement with Brigham Young University (“BYU”) football player Tyler Allgeier. This agreement adds to the recently announced agreements with Tyler Batty and Austin Riggs.
Balmshot is a family-owned company that sells specially formulated, proprietary lip balms canistered in patented, authentic 20-gauge shotgun shells. This unique product provides users with a cool look and greatly enhanced functionality. Instead of being loaded with buckshot, these shotgun shells are loaded with lip balm made from all-natural ingredients, beeswax, and SPF 15. Just as unique as the product is the company’s mission to employ adults with special needs, Balmshot is also motivated by a commitment to help fight cancer. The product creator, Wayne Forrey, suffered from lip cancer, which led to the creation of Balmshot. His wife, Karen Forrey, had a distinguished career as a nurse working with cancer patients. Together they committed to donate 10% of the proceeds of every pink Balmshot lip balm purchased to cancer-related causes. Over $30,000 has been donated by Balmshot as a result of this commitment.
“Balmshot is excited to continue breaking ground in the support of college athletes at BYU” said Daniel Walker, one of the Balmshot owners. He continued, “As I got to know Tyler and his personal story, it became clear that he would be an excellent brand ambassador and be well positioned to make an impact in the fight against cancer.” Mr. Walker added, “The support for Tyler Allgeier through BYU, particularly the coaching staff, and the Built4Life program, has continued to be fantastic. We are very pleased with the continual support BYU is giving these athletes in response to the NIL changes.”
Tyler Allgeier, from Fontana, California, said “This past year my grandfather died from cancer. After he passed, I promised myself that I would find some way to help others who have struggled with cancer. I never would have imagined that a NIL arrangement could help me accomplish that. When the NCAA made these changes, I was excited about the financial opportunities. Balmshot has helped me combine an attractive financial arrangement with a platform to help others affected by cancer. I am so excited to be part of a company that has such a great product and mission.”
More information about Balmshot can be found at http://balmshot.com.