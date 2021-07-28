Provo, UT (84601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.