The sports world has had mental and emotional health come more and more to the forefront in recent years.
BYU sophomore offensive lineman Harris LaChance is ahead of the curve.
“I want our team to be as strong as possible and mental health is part of that,” LaChance said after practice on Thursday. “It’s just as important as lifting in the weight room or getting better out on the field. You have to take care of yourself mentally.”
One of his efforts including making some special T-shirts that say “Student athletes care about mental health” on the front and “Mental health matters” on the back.
“The wonderful lady, Ms. Fonda Bryant, came and talked to us about suicide prevention,” LaChance said. “We made some T-shirts to help people. I don’t want anyone feeling sad or left out.”
Although the shirts have been distributed to multiple teammates, LaChance said it is a message that resonates with him because he has experienced tough times with his own mental health.
“Coming in as a freshman, I was a little worrisome, so I know how it is to come in and be new or struggle with things in life,” LaChance said. “I thought about how we need to get better every way we can. I’ve been really into getting my mind right, trying to better mentally. I want our team to do that too, to help our team get better.”
He’s put a lot of effort in trying to understand how to improve.
“In my sports psychology class taught by Craig Manning, he talks about life is 90% subconscious and 10% conscious,” LaChance said. “The more that you put in your subconscious, the more you don’t have to worry about the conscious. If I have the plays memorized, then I don’t have to worry about what I’m doing on a play. I can focus on my technique. You are building on top of things. As you do that, your mind becomes more calm. You are able to become more loving and more Christ-like.”
With that knowledge came a realization of how BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is using a similar philosophy with the goal of molding Cougar athletes into being their best both in football and in life.
“I think what Coach Kalani is trying to teach us is the highest level of self-control,” LaChance said. “Some guys can be aggressive out there and be mean, but then they can’t turn it off. There has to be the right balance of love and learning, and that is exactly what Coach Kalani is trying to teach us every day. It doesn’t matter who you are. It’s important in life as well to learn how to control your temper and your emotions, to make better life decisions.”
He firmly believes that all of the efforts to address mental and emotional well-being will pay huge dividends throughout the program.
“It’s going to bring the team together,” LaChance said. “That’s the whole point. When we are being assertive, we are all lifting each other up. It’s a higher level of thinking and you are going to learn a lot faster. If we all do that as a team, no one can stop us. We all had that attitude last year and that’s why we had so much fun. We just all loved each other.”
But this is also a team that has plenty of passion for the game. LaChance explained that the 2021 team has heard all about the players from last year who moved on and it uses that as motivation.
“It fuels the fire to hear people talk about the players we lost because we played right beside those guys,” LaChance said. “We’re up there with them. I respect those guys and I love them, and I respect and love our guys now. We’re ready. We all have a lot of experience, so it’s awesome.”
He wants his unit and the team in general to not take any steps backwards but continue to improve in all aspects of the game.
“Our goal is picking up right where we left off and I think that shows,” LaChance said. “We’re looking good and we are building on what we already had. We have a lot of guys back.”