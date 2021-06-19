What do college football players — and student-athletes in general — really want from their time at a university?
It might not be what you would think.
That was a question that spurred BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougar athletic department toward a new initiative called “Built4Life.”
According to a press release that was part of the rollout, the program is “designed to support BYU student-athletes in developing critical life skills, facilitating professional development opportunities and connecting classroom learning directly to relevant employment opportunities.”
Newly appointed BYU associate athletic director Gary Veron explained during Media Day on Thursday that Sitake and his staff deserve the credit for getting the ball rolling.
“It really started with Kalani’s vision to enhance player experience,” Veron said.
Sitake has always put a high priority on molding his players to succeed both on and off the field.
“This is going on my sixth year here and I’ve always been trying to find ways to create the best experience for our football players, see what we can do to make their lives better,” Sitake said. “You have to find ways to do things better, whether on the field or in setting them up to have success as adults. We were lucky that we had a lot of resources available for us to use and I have a staff that understood what we are trying to get done as a program.”
Sitake said Veron and Billy Nixon, BYU football director of player experience, were the individuals tasked with seeing what could be done, while the entire support staff went to work to get ideas.
“Built4Life is the product of an extensive two-year exploration into the most important touch points influencing the student-athlete experience,” Nixon said in the press release. “After reviewing feedback from student-athletes at BYU and those representing NCAA Division I institutions across the country, it is clear that personal and professional development continually tops the list.”
Veron said the research was thorough, including looking across the country and also talking to Cougar athletes.
“We found time and time again that it was about the future job opportunities after graduation,” Veron said. “We found that to be almost counter-intuitive. From an outsider’s perspective, we had heard it was about facilities, about pedigree, it’s about the coaching staff. But it was really about career opportunities so we built the program around how we can enable everybody no matter they are to develop those skills and helping them find meaningful internship opportunities.”
One of the strengths of the program is ties it has to the local business community.
Former Utah governor Gary Herbert, who now works with the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Salt Lake Chamber president and CEO Derek Miller were at Media Day representing the external partners in the program.
“I want to commend BYU for being proactive,” Miller said. “There are so many details we don’t know and things will change over time. I love that the athletic department and the entire team aren’t going to just sit back and see what happens. They are going to go out and move forward. They are doing that be providing opportunities to expand the vision of the student-athletes.”
Herbert believes that the combination of a solid economy and the efforts of the Built4Life program will provide a lot of opportunities for student-athletes.
“This is an opportunity to help the athletes get a job and monetize whatever they are able to do but it is more than that,” Herbert said. “It’s about teaching principles for life. This is the hottest economy in America today and we in the private sector are designed to help them have opportunities, not only now but in the future. A lot of student-athletes will be able to benefit.”
One element of the new program is to help student-athletes navigate the possibilities when it comes to the new name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation — but Veron was quick to point out that at this point it isn’t the focus.
“Right now the name, image and likeness stuff is great but it is more gravy on the potatoes,” Veron said. “It allows individual to make the best sales that they can. When NIL becomes available, they will be able to go out there and monetize their name, image and likeness.”
This is still the early days of the program and it will certainly evolve in the coming months and years.
“We wanted to have it in place, particularly because NIL could go so many different ways,” Sitake said. “But even if they take it away, this is something we can still do to educate our players. That combination along with the economic status of the state, so why not partner and allow it to help our student athletes. I think this is the right time to do it.”