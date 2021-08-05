BYU senior defensive lineman Uriah Leiataua was the first Cougar to join Thursday's press conference. One of the first things he said was that it was a great day.
When asked why, he responded with a grin and said: "We started playing football! Let's go! We're tired of just working out. Let's go play football now!"
That's the prevailing attitude on the first day of camp at college football programs across the country but Leiataua believes this BYU squad has a chip on its shoulder.
"The guys are hungry," Leiataua said. "I feel like a lot of guys have a lot of things to prove, especially when everyone keeps saying that we had a cupcake schedule last year. We want to show them that it wasn't a fluke, that we don't need Zach Wilson or the other guys we are missing. I think everyone is just determined to play and show what we've got."
BYU junior wide receiver Neil Pau'u said there are good things about being unheralded and good things about having the pressure of past success and expectations. He feels like this Cougar squad has a mixture of both elements as it preps for the 2021 season.
"I think it is a mixture of both," Pau'u said. "As of right now we are just excited to be back playing. We feel we do have something to prove because there are some naysayers, people who have questions about this team. But a lot of guys played last year, more guys than people probably even know. We have talent that played in big-time games so when that time comes around, I think we will be ready."
He said he felt the first day of camp set the right tone for the team moving forward.
"I think we are where we need to be," Pau'u said. "As an offense, it's more of a rhythm thing. You usually find that maybe a week into fall camp when you know how the offense is run. I was pretty happy with the work we did and how much we improved during the offseason."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said that improvement was what he was looking at during Day 1.
"My general feel coming off of it was that I really liked how the players worked during the offseason," Sitake said. "They took care of themselves and got themselves ready. You can see that they look like they got themselves in shape, that they run well. I liked the way they performed and things were a lot cleaner than they've been, but we still have a lot of work to do."
Leiataua said not only were guys looking to do their jobs well, there was also some fire shown during practice.
"I saw some chippiness," Leiataua said. "That how you know they were ready to play."
One of the big keys this year — as it was in 2020 — is managing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and being able to continue to get work down on the practice field.
Although Sitake wouldn't talk about specifics with regards to vaccination percentages, he said the program is following the same model it used successfully last year.
"We've done a great job as a program working with our sports medicine department and are continuing to do that," Sitake said. "I won't go into details but I'll it is important to educate our players and work with the sports medicine department in order to get our guys on the field and keep the community safe. That's what we are committed to do."
During the next few weeks, BYU players and coaches will work to develop the skills, techniques and cohesion necessary for any team to reach its potential.
Somethings are measurable but Leiataua believes that the overall team-wide sense of togetherness that made such a big difference for the Cougars last year is something that isn't strictly defined.
"It's more of an intangible thing, something you feel," Leiataua said. "It's a feeling the guys have. There is no time you can run or weight you can push that will tell you. I feel like there are still those guys here who have what it takes."
BYU has less than a month now before it will take the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to face Arizona on Sept. 4 (8:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN).