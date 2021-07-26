CHICAGO – The Butkus Award honoring the nation’s best linebackers kicked off its 37th annual selection process today by announcing its collegiate and high school preseason watch lists, recognizing BYU's Payton Wilgar on its list of top college linebackers.
Each watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. The Collegiate Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 51 universities, including returning five returning semifinalists.
Wilgar, a 6-3, 245-pound Covid-year sophomore in 2021, is a key, versatile defender against the run and pass for BYU. In 2020, he helped the Cougars finish ranked No. 11 in the nation with an 11-1 record, making 57 tackles with five tackles for loss while adding a team-best five QB hurries with four pass breakups and forced a fumble. Named to the 2020 Phil Steele All-Independent Second Team, Wilgar's efforts helped the BYU defense rank No. 4 in scoring defense (15.3), No. 10 in total defense (317.4), No. 19 in rushing defense (119.9) and No. 22 in passing defense (197.5) in 2020.
The St. George, Utah, native out of Dixie High School made 54 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in 2019 to earn Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team honors. He led BYU in interceptions and tied for No. 2 nationally among linebackers with three picks in 2019. Wilgar was named Defensive Player of the Game in BYU’s win over No. 24 USC in 2019 and also had a season-high 10 tackles against No. 21 Washington.
Rex named to Mackey Award Watch List
NEW YORK — The Friends of John Mackey today released the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, naming BYU's Isaac Rex as a candidate for the award given annually to the most outstanding tight end in the nation.
A native of San Clemente, California, Rex started as a redshirt freshman in 2020 in place of injured star senior Matt Bushman and had an immediate impact helping BYU achieve an 11-1 record to finish No. 11 in the final rankings. Rex had a breakout year to rank No. 1 in nation along with 2020 Mackey Award winner Kyle Pitts of Florida with 12 receiving touchdowns and 72 points scored by a tight end last season.
The 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end also ranked tied for No. 3 nationally in receiving touchdowns among all position players in 2020, while helping BYU's offense rank No. 4 in scoring (43.5), No. 7 in total offense (522.2) and No. 8 in passing offense (322.1). Rex's contributions earned 2020 Phil Steele All-Independent First Team honors and 2020 Freshman All-America accolades by The Athletic.
Rex led all FBS freshmen tight ends last year in receptions (37), receiving yards (429) and receiving touchdowns (12). He led BYU in receiving touchdowns while ranking fourth in receptions and receiving yards as a key weapon in BYU's high-powered attack. Rex recorded two touchdown catches in five different games in 2020 and tallied a season-high 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in BYU's 49-23 Boca Raton Bowl victory over UCF.
Rex is the son of former BYU tight end Byron Rex. The senior Rex totaled 87 receptions, 1,209 yards and seven touchdowns in his career for the Cougars. He earned All-America honors as a senior in 1992 after posting 45 catches, 612 yards and five scores.
Empey on Rimington Watch List
NEW YORK — The Rimington Trophy released its 2021 preseason watch list on Friday, naming BYU preseason All-American James Empey among the top candidates to be college football's most outstanding center in 2021.
A three-time Rimington Trophy watch list honoree, Empey has started in all 34 games he has played as BYU's leader on the offensive line. After a FWAA Freshman All-America season in 2018, Empey has been selected to the Rimington Trophy Watch List each of the past three seasons and also enters 2021 as the fourth-team preseason All-American center selection by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.
A 6-foot-4, 303-pound native of American Fork, Utah, Empey served as a team captain helping the Cougars achieve an 11-1 record and No. 11 final ranking last season. The anchor of BYU's Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line in 2020, Empey was a key leader on the Cougars' offensive attack that ranked No. 4 in scoring (43.5), No. 7 in total offense (522.2) and No. 8 in passing offense (322.1). BYU's offensive line helped create many explosive plays as the Cougars rank No. 1 for the most plays of 30 or more yards and No. 2 for the most plays of 10-plus yards. The BYU offense line also ranked No. 8 in the nation for the fewest sacks allowed (12 sacks in 12 games).
This year, the Rimington Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its watch list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Rimington Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the school and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit.
Empey, who PFF named the top freshman center in the nation in 2018, has been recognized as one of the top four centers entering 2021 by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.