Horses, a common goal and football.
Those three elements laid the foundation for BYU freshman defensive lineman Tyler Batty and freshman long snapper Austin Riggs to sign one of the first Cougar endorsement deals allowed under the new name, likeness and image (NIL) rules permitted by the NCAA.
“It was just really, really simple,” Batty said in a phone interview on Thursday. “BYU has done an excellent job with this Built4Life program, just to get everything ready. They were waiting on the on the doorstep for things to really get going and were there to provide just kind of the path to get things rolling.”
A press release late Wednesday night announced that Batty and Riggs had signed an NIL endorsement deal with Balmshot (http://balmshot.com) which, according to the press release, is “a family-owned company that sells specially formulated, proprietary lip balms canistered in patented, authentic 20-gauge shotgun shells. This unique product provides users with a cool look and greatly enhanced functionality.”
One of Balmshot’s owners, Danny Walker, said in a phone interview Thursday that he was excited to be on the cutting edge of the new opportunities with BYU athletes.
“This is the start,” Walker said. “There’s going be a lot of learning. I met with a couple of leaders at BYU and their phrase for it was that this is going to be the wild west for a little while. I’ve just committed to making sure that we will be very flexible all along the way. We know we’re being a little bit of a guinea pig and so that just requires really open communication with BYU.”
Walker and Balmshot were ready to be among the first to sign deals because of the connections they have with BYU football and with the Batty and Riggs families.
“BYU assistant coach Ed Lamb has a son, Edward, who had autism and one of the things that has helped him has been equine therapy,” Walker said. “Tyler (Batty) has taken Edward on horseback rides and he just loves it. Then Coach Lamb and Coach Ilaisa Tuiaki like to come work with the cattle that we have up here in Idaho. They were here in May and the topic of what we do with Balmshot came up. We pay kids with special needs a full elevated market rate to make Balmshot, which is something we’ve been doing for many years.”
Those connections put Walker on the path to deciding to invest some resources in signing a couple of BYU players to endorsement deals.
“We wanted to create a win-win-win,” Walker said. “For the athletes, they are going to have stable, consistent income for the endorsement work that they will do for us for this coming year. We plan to renew it for the next three years while they’re in school. I think is going to have a really positive effect on how they show up on the field. BYU is going to benefit from this, our company we hope will benefit from it from exposure and with sales.”
Batty forced Walker to wait a couple of days to get moving, since he was on his honeymoon with his new wife at the beginning of July, Alaina, but once the process got going he was quick to get on board.
“Danny’s a phenomenal guy,” Batty said. “He’s really, really awesome and is just focused on helping everybody out around him. This is more than just a deal to make money and to have me promote his business so he can sell more products. It really comes back to the mission of Balmshot, which is employing and helping people with special needs, whether it’s developing skills or providing an income. What Danny’s doing with Balmshot is awesome, not to mention the Balmshot is a fantastic product.”
While neither Walker nor Batty would go into the specifics of the contract, Walker did say the company is making a significant investment.
“I would say that both of these deals are much more than just paying for social media posts,” Walker said. “Both included a four- and five-figure signing bonus with ongoing monthly compensation and with a specific scope of work that will be meaningful for students. I think of it as the equivalent of a really solid three-quarter-time job.”
Batty said he’s thrilled to know he is signed up to get some extra income.
“Just talking with people leading up to July, people wanted to know how much you would really make and if it would make a difference,” Batty said. “Anything would make a difference. Fifty extra bucks a month or 100 extra bucks a month, that’ll make a difference. Danny has again been awesome to work with, just shooting for the most mutually beneficial agreement that we could come to.”
While these endorsements will certainly be beneficial for Batty and Riggs as well as promoting important concepts, Walker agreed that there needs to be benefits to his business as well.
“We will watch our sales, particularly our online sales,” Walker said. “The focus on this will be having Tyler and Austin have different opportunities to provide a discount and codes that allow us to track what we’re seeing. There’s a cost to growing your audience anytime you have a brand, and so there’s some of the investment that’s going directly to that.
“You can’t always perfectly get dollar in, dollar out but we’ve done the math and we feel like if we’re able to make improvement in this first year and then continue pushing, it will grow. That’s part of the reason we set it up over the course of a two-to-three-year plan. It’s to ensure that we get that kind of investment return that we’re looking for.”
Batty said he’s ready to get to work and hopes it will be a benefit on the football field as well.
“This time last summer, I was knocking on doors selling solar,” Batty said. “Those were long days. I would go get my workout done in the morning and then I was out all afternoon and night knocking doors to kind of pay the bills and take care of things. I think this is going to allow guys — as long as they stay focused on football and not just the business aspect of it — a little bit more freedom and a little bit more time to hone their craft. I hope guys take advantage of that.”