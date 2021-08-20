Every football player who returns from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints goes through their own process of trying to get back the physical and mental elements they need to be successful on the gridiron.
BYU sophomore tight end Dallin Holker is no different and said during Thursday’s press conference that he thought things were going well.
That doesn’t mean, however, that it has been easy.
“The first two practices were definitely a little weird, getting back into football,” Holker said. “It was almost trying to remember how to play football again. But it feels really good every day. I feel like I’m learning again, getting back on my feet and where I want to be.”
Like many athletes, Holker isn’t the same as the freshman who had 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
“I definitely feel like my body has matured more and I feel more comfortable,” Holker said. “After that first year where I learned a bunch of things and now going into my second year, I feel like there are a lot of advantages I have now.”
He feels like he has developed in a variety of ways since that first season, things he believes will make him even better on the football field.
“When I came in, I was 18 years old,” Holker said. “I didn’t really know a lot of things. I feel like during that time away I was able to mature a lot. Now going in to my sophomore season, it’s a big difference. I feel like I’m taller and I’m bigger but I can still run.”
His goal is to continue to improve and perhaps even follow in the footsteps of another BYU tight end who also wore the No. 32: Dennis Pitta.
“I respect his game a lot,” Holker said. “I try to watch it and replicate what he did.”
Holker admitted, however, that he didn’t select the number with that goal in mind.
“My freshman year they just gave me a number and so I stuck with it,” Holker said. “I’m happy to try to represent it the best that I can.”
Holker doesn’t expect this to be his show, however. He knows Isaac Rex is coming off a big year and the Cougars also have playmakers with guys like Masen Wake, Bentley Hanshaw, Ben Tuipulotu and Carter Wheat.
“We have a really talented tight end room,” Holker said. “It’s good that when one of us comes out, that the next person can come in and keep doing well, keep killing defenses. I think there are six or seven of us in the tight end room and any of us could really play. It’s competitive and it’s fun. There are different ways we could all help out the offense when we are in.”
Since the group is so diverse, Holker could be asked to do a variety of things, just like he did in 2018. One of his top plays according then-offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was when he made a key block on the double-pass TD that helped BYU get the upset win at No. 6 Wisconsin.
“I’m willing to do the same thing (and be versatile) but really whatever it takes for the team to win and be the best we can be, that’s what I’ll try to do,” Holker said.
The Cougars have only just over two weeks to go before season-opener against Arizona in Las Vegas on Sept. 4 (8:30 p.m. MT, ESPN).