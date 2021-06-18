Deep into his Media Day interview session on Thursday, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake was interrupted by new wide receivers Samson and Puka Nacua, who had just arrived at the broadcast building.
Sitake praised Samson’s new, shorter haircut and stood to give him a hug. Puka dashed in front of his brother to hug his new coach first.
“You look better,” Samson cracked at Sitake as he walked away.
Now entering his sixth year as the Cougars head coach, Sitake has probably never looked better. ‘
BYU was firmly in the national spotlight during the first two months of the pandemic-affected 2020 season and that attention continued through April’s NFL Draft where five Cougars were drafted, including No. 2 selection Zach Wilson.
Thursday was an opportunity to showcase Sitake’s program in front of local media and a national audience on BYUtv.
Introductions were in order.
“BYU football team, this is the media. Media, this is the BYU football team.”
Sure, we covered this team in 2020 when it was bulldozing opponents on its way to an 11-1 record. But we hadn’t done live, in-person interview with Cougar football since spring of 2020.
Setting and atmosphere make a big difference. Media Day is a relaxing time for coaches and players between spring football and fall camp. Everyone is in a good mood and ready to talk about dreams and goals.
BYU handed out a pre-fall camp depth chart, which included 58 defensive players at 17 different positions. You’ve heard several of the hybrid positions before: “Flash,” “Jack” and “Cinco.” Then there is the “Frodo” linebacker spot, which, surprisingly, isn’t just for players under 6-feet tall or with the hairiest feet. Keenan Pili – who plays the “Mike” linebacker spot – said “Frodo” is just another field linebacker position. On the defense, there are linebackers who play closer to the sideline – the boundary – and those who play the wide side of the field.
Field starts with an “F.” Hence, “Frodo.”
Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said the Cougars have so many defensive positions so they can run multiple defenses. It’s pretty certain BYU won’t play 58 guys on defense, but having options is a good thing.
The position every is still asking about, quarterback, hasn’t been decided, though offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said that a healthy Jaren Hall will be “tough to beat.”
Kalani Sitake said he isn’t going to put a time table on that decision. He just knows he need to make up his mind before the first game.
BYU introduced a new initiative called “Built4Life” to provide the groundwork for whenever the NCAA decides to do with name, image and likeness. It’s also a way for the players to learn about what comes after football.
BYU has a tough road to hoe when it comes to recruiting, and always has. But things have to be easier after putting together a successful 2020 season when other teams and conferences where too scared to make a move.
The support behind the football program is impressive, starting with Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe and his staff making sure the players got on campus last spring, were tested properly for COVID-19 and able to play a 12-game schedule.
The Built4Life initiative is another big plus for athletes considering BYU. So is the $15 million Holmoe raised from donors to supplement the budget losses from the pandemic.
Frankly, all 630 athletes who wear a Cougar uniform in any sport have to feel good about what comes next.
The football team has a much more difficult schedule in 2021 and a lot of good players to replace. But there is a confidence about the program right now – after all, it’s the offseason – that they can keep the train rolling.
“They know we all have their backs,” Sitake said.