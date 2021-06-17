The 2021 college football season may still be two-and-a-half months away but it’s time for all BYU gridiron fans to glut themselves on as much excitement and hype as is possible in June.
Yes, the annual Cougar football Media Day is here.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and a variety of Cougar players and coaches — plus BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe — will spend a few hours on Thursday fielding questions from reporters on a wide variety of topics.
This is an exciting time for the Cougars, since they are coming off the sparkling success of the 2020 season (11-1 record, ending up ranked 11th).
The wave of momentum continued through the NFL draft as quarterback Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets and five BYU players got selected.
But will the Cougars be able to continue to ride that wave into 2021 — or will they be swamped by it?
That question won’t be answered until BYU takes the field in the fall but there are plenty of other questions that the Cougars will attempt to respond to on Thursday.
Here are five good questions you are sure to hear if you tune in on Media Day — and five that are even better:
1. Who will replace Zach Wilson as BYU’s starting quarterback?
Another year, another quarterback battle in Provo.
Last year the questions surrounded whether Wilson would be healthy enough and had the decision-making to be successful — questions he answered pretty emphatically during the fall.
This year the onus is on Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney and/or Jacob Conover to maintain the team offensive success now that Wilson is in the NFL.
As to who will get the nod, don’t expect that to be answered until fall camp at the earliest.
Better question: How will the Cougars manage potential in-season quarterback changes?
Having two players with a decent amount of experience and a third who came in with high expectations means the BYU offensive coaches have options when it comes to who should be the signal-caller.
It’s important that the Cougar staff have a clear idea of when and where to make a change if it is needed so the quarterbacks can understand the requirements to keep their job as clearly as possible.
2. Will the BYU offense change with Aaron Roderick taking over for Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator?
In many ways, it feels like the loss of Grimes to Baylor is viewed as a bigger hit to BYU outside of Utah than it does locally. The fact that Roderick has been around the program and played a big role in getting the offense rolling seems to be reassuring to many of the Cougar faithful.
But there is always the question of what type of impact that will have in the long term and whether it will make BYU’s offense more or less productive.
That’s the type of question that gets asked in June but doesn’t get answered until September.
Better question: How will the Cougars determine if they are maintaining the same level of offensive line play?
While Grimes was the offensive coordinator, his presence along with Eric Mateos (who also went to Baylor) made a big difference in how BYU played in the trenches.
It seems likely that the next class or two of Cougar offensive linemen will maintain the level of play they had under Grimes and Mateos, but will that be the case in the long-term?
New offensive line coach Darrell Funk has the responsibility to make sure his group doesn’t see any dropoff and continues to be a fine-tuned engine for the BYU offense.
3. How hard will it be for the BYU defense to replace eight starters?
All of the preseason prognostications rely heavily on what they’ve seen in the past, so the number of returners loom large in that calculation. On paper, that means the BYU defense is in trouble.
The Cougars saw their entire starting defensive line, most of the secondary and a key linebacker depart, so that should mean BYU is in for a dropoff in performance.
That, however, doesn’t take into consideration how many defenders got in-game repetitions under defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki’s platoon approach. This squad has a lot more returning experience that is obvious on the surface.
Better question: How will the Cougars be able to get more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks?
For all of BYU’s defensive success (317.4 yards allowed, 10th in the country) in 2020, it wasn’t a squad that was able to get to the quarterback a lot.
The Cougars averaged just 2.17 sacks per game, which tied them for 65th in the nation.
Some of that was playing teams that wanted to run a lot or get the ball out quick but it’s crucial against good opponents for the BYU defense to be able to put more pressure on the backfield to force more mistakes.
4. Is BYU football going to join a conference?
This is one of those questions that could replace the free space on a Media Day Bingo card, since Holmoe is guaranteed to have it tossed out there.
It’s not really a fair question, since there are so many facets of conference expansion that are completely out of Holmoe’s control. The dominoes could fall and the Cougars could be in a big-time league tomorrow or nothing could happen for another decade.
Others push for BYU to join a non “Power Five” league like the American Athletic Conference, but that presents its own set of scheduling and logistical issues.
Once again, expect vague answers when this routine inquiry comes up.
Better question: What does BYU football have to do for independence to continue to be viable?
The perks of independence have been numerous, including having more TV opportunities (instead of, say, always being stuck on the Pac-12 Network) as well as competing against a variety of opponents throughout the country.
But there are drawbacks, including limited postseason opportunities and concerns over resource gaps.
Since BYU doesn’t really have all the cards when it comes to conference affiliation, it’s vital that the Cougars have a plan in place to continue done the road they are currently on and still end up in a good position.
5. How does the proposed 12-team College Football Playoff expansion potentially impact BYU?
For the first time in history, college football is actually considering an inclusive postseason model that would give almost every team at least some potential access.
The 12-team model that was officially proposed this year has the college football world abuzz — but what does it mean for the Cougars?
The reality is that this question once again won’t have any clear answers, since the plan is still being formulated.
As an independent, BYU won’t have a shot at being an automatic qualifier or getting a first-round bye but it could elbow its way to the table more easily if it was able to put together a special season and be ranked in the top 12.
Better question: How do the Cougars attempt to prepare for the speed of college football evolution?
From the new playoff proposal to the name, image and likeness rules that are being put into place, college football is changing rapidly.
To deal with the new landscape, Holmoe and Sitake as well as the rest of the BYU program have to be thinking ahead and also be ready to adapt as new things come into play.
It’s important for Cougar supporters to have faith in the efforts being made to keep BYU current, relevant and on top of the changes in the sport no matter what form they take.