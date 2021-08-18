To go back to something he loved, Hobbs Nyberg had to give up the sure thing.
At Dixie High School in St. George, Nyberg was all-state in football and baseball. When it came time to choose, he opted for the scholarship offer from BYU baseball.
As an outfielder, Nyberg played in 34 games in two seasons with the Cougars. But he wasn’t happy.
“I lost my love for baseball,” Nyberg admitted. “I wasn’t enjoying it as much. I kind of regretted not playing football out of high school. The baseball team was awesome. But I just really missed football. That’s why I switched. I was really surprised because it was just not everything I thought college baseball would be. I missed the atmosphere of college football. I thought, ‘I’m only going to be in college once,’ so I gave up my baseball scholarship to walk onto the football team.”
Now a walk-on wide receiver, Nyberg is not only following in the legacy of his father, he’s making a name for himself as a special teams player and a contributor.
His father, Brent Nyberg, played at BYU as a wide receiver in 1989 and 1990 after transferring from what was then Dixie Junior College. In two seasons with the Cougars, the elder Nyberg caught 71 passes for 1,275 yards and six touchdowns.
Hobbs Nyberg soon discovered it would take a lot of hard work to make the transition from baseball to football.
“I had to get back into condition and I started working out twice a day,” he said. “Football is a lot more physical so I started working a lot harder than I was in baseball. The guys on the football team accepted me really well and were super nice. They made me feel like a part of the team and it was the most amazing feeling.”
Last season, Nyberg had 10 punt returns for 58 yards, with a long of 16 yards against Boise State.
“It was amazing, even just to be on the team,” Nyberg said. “I am super blessed and grateful. COVID was hard for everyone. Even though I didn’t have a huge role it felt great. It was the best time of my life.”
Things got even better last week when Nyberg and the other walk-ons found out that Built Brands was going to pay them the equivalent of their tuition in an innovative name, image and likeness deal.
“I can’t really put it into words,” Nyberg said. “I know how hard the two guys that got called up worked (Nick Billoups and Talmage Gunther) and I was so happy for them. Then when they had all the walk-ons stand up, we were just in disbelief. When they told us what was happening, it was surreal. It didn’t feel real.”
Nyberg’s family was helping him pay his way through college since giving up his baseball scholarship. Nyberg said he worked summers at his father’s interior design center, pulling carpet and chipping tile.
Now he’ll have more time to dedicate to playing college football.
“Practice has been going well,” he said. “Our receivers group is making plays but we still have a lot of work to do.”
He said his father was happy his son made the choice to follow in his footsteps on the football team.
“My dad always just told me make sure to have fun,” Hobbs Nyberg said. “He would say, ‘Why are you doing it if you don’t have fun? It’s just a game.’ He told me to always work my very hardest and everything will happen the way it’s supposed to. I just need to enjoy the moment and blessings of playing.”