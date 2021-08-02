Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head.
After watching way too many “Karen” and “Ken” videos online, I’m starting to think that some people are acting like idiots just to be internet (in)famous. Am I crazy?
Time to start
The BYU football team reports to fall camp on Wednesday and holds its first practice on Thursday.
As Cougar fans settle in to read daily stories about who is winning the quarterback battle and who is running with the first team on defense, I have a couple of thoughts.
One of the benefits of last year’s 11-1 season and watered-down schedule is that a lot of players got a chance to play. When Kalani Sitake took over this program in 2016, one of his stated goals was to improve the programs depth.
Depth not only provides quality players to take the place of injured teammates. Depth means more competition in practice and that’s very beneficial.
Here are some numbers: In 2020, 15 Cougar players carried the ball, with eight logging at least 10 carries. Fifteen players caught passes, with six making at least 10. On defense, 48 players earned at least one tackle and 22 had at least 10. A dozen offensive linemen saw action.
Logical minds would come to the conclusion that this could be a huge advantage against a much tougher 2021 schedule.
Another thought … BYU had basically four games last year that forced the team to make key plays down the stretch. The UT-San Antonio game was a lot closer than expected and BYU won 27-20, making some stops in the fourth quarter. The Cougars trailed Houston 26-21 entering the fourth quarter and won 43-26.
BYU lost at Coastal Carolina 22-17, falling two yards short of scoring on the game’s last play after getting just a couple of days to prepare. The Cougars led the San Diego State game 21-14 at the end of the third quarter on its way to a 28-14 win.
My point is that BYU’s 2021 schedule will likely present many more opportunities for the team to make plays down the stretch in close games. Maybe none more so than the second week of the season while hosting Utah. We all know the Utes have won nine straight games in the series but eight of those games came down to a play or two, and that has been well documented.
I think the true test of the growth of Sitake’s program will be how many times they can make the right plays to win close games in 2021.
Mesmerized
Track and field is probably my favorite sport to watch during the Olympics but swimming is a close second. Part of it is that the US is pretty good in those sports but I’m also fascinated that the difference between a gold medal and not even winning a medal is sometimes literally in hundredths of seconds.
Grass isn’t always greener
Brett McMurphy, who covers college football for Stadium, listed the league records of programs that have switched conferences over the years.
The best record belongs to Texas A&M in the SEC at 42-31 (57.5%), the worst Rutgers in the Big Ten at 10-51 (16.4%). Nebraska, which switched from the Big 12 to the Big Ten in 2011, is 43-41 (51.2%).
In the Pac-12, Utah (45-41, 52.3%) and Colorado (23-62, 27.1%) are a combined 68-103, or 39.7%.
Sure the money is great and the access to the college football playoffs is there. But changing conferences doesn’t necessarily mean more wins, and isn’t that the point?
Well written
I’ve made my feelings on college football realignment pretty clear. If Oklahoma and Texas were making this move (Big 12 to SEC) for survival, I could understand. But they are making the move to be the biggest and richest. It’s selfish and they obviously don’t care about the negative affects overall in college football.
As always, my good friend Steve Sipple of the Lincoln Journal Star wrote it much better than I can in his Sunday column. He invites college football fans to cling to the things they love about the sport because they are precious. Give the column a read at journalstar.com.
We have a winner
My family and I saw the movie “Jungle Cruise” on Saturday. There was great chemistry with the leads (The Rock and Emily Blunt) who took just the right tone with the material. There were several humorous call backs to the Disneyland ride for those of us who have been there. Overall, just a terrific summer movie, maybe the best I’ve seen since movies came back to the theaters after weathering the pandemic.
Thanks, Disney.
Who?
Former Cougar T.J. Haws just signed a contract with BC Ternopil in the Ukraine. Haws played his first professional season in Poland, averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 19 minutes. He had that season cut short due to an injury but he’s healthy now.
I plugged the Ukrainian press release into Google translate and apparently Haws has earned a new nickname: “TJ Goose is the first American newcomer of BC Ternopil.”
I prefer “Teej,” but that’s just me.
That’s all for now, but for this: This week BYU fan @SportyMcSports observed on Twitter: “You guys … our two biggest stars … Zach is a Jet and Jimmer is a Shark.”
I think this is the first “West Side Story” reference since I started writing this column.
Huh.
Have a great week, stay safe and remember that you can make a difference in someone’s life if you pay attention.