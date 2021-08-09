Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head as we bring the Summer Olympics to a close.
I think I speak for all Utahns when I say, “California, please keep all your smoke. We don’t want it.”
I mean it. Time to ruin something else for everybody.
We are ready for some football
I had a few impressions to share from the first week of BYU football fall camp.
- BYU’s offensive line room must be standing room only. There are some pretty big dudes there, including three that are 6-foot-8 (Harris LaChance, Blake Freeland and Brayden Keim), 6-7 Butte College transfer Tyler Little and 6-6 freshman Dylan Rollins. There are 17 or so offensive linemen on the roster with a few more to come. I know there’s more to having a good offensive line that numbers but it’s a good start.
- It’s been more than three years since RM freshman Jacob Conover has played in a football game, but the few snaps I saw this week convinced me he’s going to be a factor at quarterback at some point. Nice arm and a very athletic swagger to him.
- The depth in the wide receiver room is insane. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a group as talented at BYU. I don’t envy receivers coach Fesi Sitake having to decide who gets reps. They’re all good.
- A few catches by RM tight end Dallin Holker and it doesn’t even look like he’s been gone two days, let along two years.
- The BYU coaches haven’t told us who will start at quarterback but I’m always impressed with the way Jaren Hall carries himself. Ever since I started watching him play as a junior at Maple Mountain I could tell he was a special athlete and a special leader.
More to come this week.
This is how you do it
Bronco Mendenhall worked wonders when he became head coach at BYU in 2005, taking over a struggling program and turning it into a perennial bowl team. He’s done the same thing at Virginia. CavsCorner Managing Editor Damon Dillman has written a fascinating series detailing those first days and months for Mendenhall in Charlottesville. He took away the players’ jersey numbers and made them earn them back. He once had a pro wrestler come to practice to teach yoga.
You can find the three-part series titled “Setting The Standard: An Oral History” at cavscorner.com.
It’s a great read in preparation for Virginia making the trip west to LaVell Edwards Stadium for a meeting with the Cougars on Oct. 30.
The Ingle legacy
While doing some high school sports prep I noticed that Tony Ingle Jr. is the new girls basketball coach at Cedar Valley. His brother Israel had a successful stint with the Timpanogos boys and this spring took over the Timpview program.
Tony Sr., a coaching legend who spent almost nine years as an assistant and head coach at BYU, made an impact on everyone he ever met. His humor and approach to hardship was inspiring. Ingle passed away in January at the age of 68.
It’s comforting to know that his sons are continuing his coaching legacy.
Olympic musings
Find yourself someone who gets as excited about life as USA wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who won a gold medal — and a million American hearts — during a heartfelt interview with NBC.
If you didn’t get misty when winning athletes talked to their families via Zoom since fans weren’t allowed in Japan, check with you doctor. I think you’re clinically dead.
The USA women’s volleyball team won its first-ever Olympic gold medal with a 3-0 sweep of Brazil over the weekend. Former Cougar player and coach Luka Slabe is an assistant with Team USA and celebrated warmly with his players and an emotional head coach Karch Kirlay. It was fitting long-time Olympian Jordan Larson had the match-winning swing for Team USA. Larsen played college ball at Nebraska. After spending three years in that state as the sports editor at the Lincoln Journal Star, I can tell you that Husker fans revere Larson like Cougar fans love Zach Wilson. I’m not even kidding.
Finally, it was nice to see the USA basketball programs dominate again. Both the men’s and women’s teams had some tough moments before the Olympics began but two gold medals later, Americans are still the best at James A. Naismith’s wonderful game.
Now that the Olympics are over, we’re just one Little League World Series away from the start of college football season, and I’m pretty excited about that.
That’s all for now, but for this: High school football starts this week. Get out and cheer for your favorite nephew, niece, daughter, son, neighbor, whatever. Enjoy not wearing masks at these events (for now).
Have a great week, stay healthy and stay safe.