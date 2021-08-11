Jared Kapisi truly understands the value of playing the game of football like you are owed nothing.
The senior from Hawaii came to BYU as a walk-on kicker back in 2014 when Bronco Mendenhall was still the Cougars head coach. Kapisi returned from his church mission to Scottsdale, Ariz., two years later and toiled away on the scout team for most of his career, moving from receiver to cornerback to safety.
Kapisi’s breakthrough came in 2020. He played in nine games, making nine tackles and logging an interception against Texas State.
The experience left him wanting more and he decided to take advantage of the NCAA allowing an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic in 2020.
“Coach (Preston) Hadley is the one who moved me to safety and I feel like I found a home there,” Kapisi said. “I felt like some of the years I’ve been here didn’t really count. In my heart, I didn’t feel I had contributed to my team in the way I could have. In my head, I just wanted to end on a good note, the note I wanted to end on.”
Kalani Sitake, who took over for Mendenhall as BYU’s head coach in December of 2015, is glad to have Kapisi and defensive end Uriah “Lopa” Leiataua as his two “bonus seniors.”
“Jared and Lopa are two guys that come to mind who can help us with our culture, especially teaching other guys,” Sitake said. “I think we’ve recruited and brought in some guys that fit our system really well, but to have more of those guys who echo what the coaches and leaders are saying, that’s a big factor. Having those guys back is huge, especially when everyone else is returning a lot of their guys. It’s good to have some of those guys that have been through it and been through a lot of games with us here at BYU.”
Kapisi was finally placed on scholarship at the conclusion of the 2020 season, but he doesn’t advertise the fact.
“I don’t like telling people,” he admitted. “I don’t like saying it. I see a lot of dudes who are walk-ons like myself. They contribute just like me. I think everybody is working for that. Sometimes I just like just being with them and working with them.
“I want to have the same mindset of a walk-on. It reminds me what I’ve been through. You don’t want to get high on yourself like ‘Oh, I got a scholarship now.’ I want to keep the same mindset like I’m a fresh walk-on.”
Kapisi said he was almost afraid to learn and ask questions when he arrived as a walk-on in 2014. He feels that the love and learning culture established by Sitake and the coaching staff creates more opportunities for walk-ons and transfers to find a home in Provo.
“I feel like guys are more comfortable to learn and love,” Kapisi said. “It’s a better culture to live in.”
The Cougars are working on replacing starting safeties Troy Warner and Zayne Anderson.
“I love the competitive nature that everybody has in that room,” Kapisi said. “We’re all fighting for the same spots but we’re all happy to see each other succeed as well. I like the culture right now. Losing Troy and Zayne, those guys were dogs and I loved watching them. Sometimes I pull out film from last year to try to pick up things that they did. We want to be just like them.”
Kapisi graduated in April with a business degree in Experience Design and Management and said he looks forward to one day putting that education to good use.
For the next five months, though, he’s all about winning football games.
“There will be doubters, but I like that,” he said. “I always feel like BYU is the doubted team, even when we’re not the underdog. We have to have that chip on our shoulder and come out fighting every time. That’s the attitude we have to have through offseason workouts and fall camp. When you play with that chip on your shoulder, I think that’s the edge we have.”
Conover inks NIL deal
Utah vehicle wrap and printing specialist Queen of Wraps has come to terms in an endorsement deal with BYU quarterback Jacob Conover, according to a press release from the company.
This agreement is believed to be one of the first such deals in the state since the adoption of new NCAA rule changes which went into effect July 1 allowing college athletes to license the rights to their names, images, and likenesses.
While exact terms of the deal are not released, compensation does include an exchange of product for endorsement totaling thousands of dollars.
Harley Griffith, CEO of Queen of Wraps was intrigued by the idea of working with Conover, a high school standout from Chandler, AZ.
“My father was the MVP of the Chandler AZ High School football team back in the 30’s,” Griffith said. “I am thrilled to sponsor another Chandler athlete as he comes to lead the BYU Cougars.”
When asked why he reached out to Queen of Wraps for a sponsorship, Conover responded that he has a teammate who works with vinyl on football helmets and had a little experience putting it on vehicles. He saw this and thought it would be a great way to enhance the appearance of his personal car and excite the Cougar fanbase. When researching vehicle wrap companies in Utah, Conover found that Queen of Wraps was the best suited to meet his needs.