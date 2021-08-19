Tony Romo talks former BYU QBs and golf as he preps for Utah Open

Former BYU star quarterback Zach Wilson has been a polarizing figure as he prepares to be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets. Some question whether the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft will be successful, while others are confident in his abilities.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo put himself firmly in the second group when he talked about Wilson on Thursday.
"I think you guys don't quite know how good this kid is," Romo said. "I think he's like a young Dan Marino. People forget that Marino was the guy in the 1980s. I just think that Zach has rare ability."
Romo admitted that he was basing his opinion on only a few samples of Wilson's work.
"Literally I've watched him in his first preseason game and maybe four other plays, but I can see certain things," Romo said. "He has a couple of special traits. God doesn't give those gifts to very many people. Without knowing him, I think he is a hard worker who cares and loves the sport. The ceiling is crazy high for this kid, I mean, Patrick Mahomes crazy levels."
He also said he's pretty confident on who will win the quarterback battle in New Orleans between former Cougar star Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston, although he refused to state which it will be.
He did say, however, that he feels like Hills has also changed the game in his own way.
"I think Taysom kind of revolutionized things a little bit," Romo said. "I don't know how many quarterbacks we've seen ever do what he's done."
Romo made those comments when sitting less than a mile from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. He was at Riverside Country Club, preparing to compete in the 2021 Siegfried and Jensen Utah Open.
"It's an honor come out and get the invitation," Romo said. "I've just heard great things about Riverside. I like to compete and see how good I can be. Hopefully I'll have a good week."
Romo has ties to BJ Staten, who won the Utah Open in 2014. That connection resulted in Romo receiving and accepting the invitation to compete in the 54-hole event.
"I vacationed here a couple of times in the last couple of years," Romo said. "My wife and I were out here and got to know a few of the people. I liked the golf and the people around here so it made sense."
Romo feels like his game is in a good place and said he expects to make the cut after the first two rounds.
"I'll be disappointed if I don't just based on how I've been playing lately," Romo said. "I played in the Texas State Open a couple of weeks back and I shot 71-69 but was disappointed because I just missed the cut by one stroke. But I wasn't putting very well then. My ball striking has improved dramatically over each month this year. I'd say this year has been the biggest leap in the last four."
Romo is one of many current and former pro athletes who have found satisfaction in the game of golf. He said he started spending time on the links during the offseason and then played more once his days as a quarterback were over.
"I think one of the things is it's a competitive outlet," Romo said. "You work so hard, like for me in football for 23 years. That's the whole life of a pro athlete and then all of a sudden, boom, it's done. It's like you don't actually compete anymore in something that you've worked on pretty much most of your life.
"I think golf is the first way that you can actually come right out and say, 'Hey, I don't need anybody else around me, like I don't have to get a group of 12 people to go make a team and play. You have a course, you have balls and you have a club, then you just go hit. I think there's something great about competing still, being able to compete against yourself and other people."
Romo and the rest of the field at the 2021 Utah Open will start with the first round on Friday with the second round taking place on Saturday. The top players will then compete in the final round on Sunday.
The entire tournament is taking place at Riverside Country Club in Provo. The public is welcome to attend.