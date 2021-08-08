For college football athletes and coaches, fall camp is a time to work on refining their craft on many different levels as they zero in on technique, execution and teamwork.
For observers, it's a time to speculate about what is going to happen when the team gets on the field.
Every year BYU players know when they talk to reporters that they will likely get asked certain questions.
Sometimes they look forward to talking about teammates or schemes, possibilities and objectives. Other times they dread hearing the same questions over and over.
So which subjects do Cougar junior wide receiver Neil Pau'u and sophomore linebacker Keenan Pili feel will be overrated and underrated in 2021 fall camp?
Here's what they had to say:
Offense: Overrated
Pau'u grinned a little as he talked about this one, since the answer was probably the most obvious of any question he was asked.
"It's probably the QB position," Pau'u said. "We have no clue. Everyone is trying to get an answer but (BYU head coach Kalani Sitake) does a great job of keeping it in house. He lets us know when you guys (the media) finds out — sometimes before we do."
Pau'u and the BYU offensive players run plays with all of the quarterbacks and thus the bottom line isn't whether Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney or Jacob Conover are taking the snaps; it's who gets the job done.
Offense: Underrated
Pau'u quickly pointed to the hard work that gets done by the guys up front as something that he feels like doesn't necessarily get the attention it deserves.
"The skill guys score touchdowns and get all the yards and stuff, but without the offensive line — that's pretty much how the offense works," Pau'u said. "They keep the quarterback safe and give us time for the running backs to do what they do and for us receivers to get open and make some catches."
He said the big guys on offense and defense deserve all the recognition they get and the players know that.
Defense: Overrated
Pili knows that the Cougar defense had starters on every unit decide to move on and do other things, but he doesn't think it is nearly as significant as it is often portrayed to be.
"A lot of attention goes to those seniors and how we are going to fill those shoes, but I say it is overrated because we do have those guys to step up who got a lot of reps last year," Pili said. "They are going to do the job this year."
Pili was the team's second-leading tackler (72 total tackles) but 47 Cougars were credited with tackles in 2020. That means a lot of them have seen the field and know what it takes to make plays, but now they have to be leaders as well.
"We lost a lot of seniors so we need guys to step up in each room," Pili said. "We need to have guys lead the way and get the job done."
Defense: Underrated
The Cougar players are aware of the fact that many people have doubted the BYU defensive schemes in the past for various reasons. Pili believes that is an aspect that is underrated about the Cougar defense.
"Something that is underrated is our coaching staff and how much preparation goes into these games," Pili said. "They take the time to specifically create a defense for each game and I think that's an underrated element of what happens."
Pili is focused on building his mental game so he can be a more valuable asset in the BYU game plan.
"I want to take that mental step," Pili said. "I think I'm way more comfortable as time goes on, so I'm just trying to take that next step and get better inch by inch. I've been in the film room, trying to get to know offense and when and why they do things. Then I want to take it to the field, which I think will take my game to the next level."