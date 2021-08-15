In front of 1,938 fans at South Field, the No. 15 BYU women’s soccer team defeated Weber State 5-0 in an exhibition match to start the 2021 season.
“We got off to a great start,” said BYU head coach Jen Rockwood. “The girls were really excited to get going this season, and I really loved the energy they came out with. They got two quick ones and then we got settled a little bit, but then we challenged again at halftime to do the same thing. Score first, score early and score again, and I thought they did that well tonight.”
The Cougars struck just 41 seconds in the game with a goal from Olivia Wade on BYU’s first shot. At the 3:00 mark BYU struck again, courtesy of Cameron Tucker, going up 2-0.
In the second half, Bella Folino scored twice early and Ashton Johnson added the final tally late, giving the Cougars a 5-0 victory.
BYU starts its challenging non-conference, regular-season schedule Thursday, hosting Ohio State at South Field. The Cougars then go on to face Auburn, USC, Arkansa, Marquette, Utah, Missouri, Idaho State and Utah State.
“I’m looking forward to a challenging schedule with us having a special group this season,” Rockwood said. “Ohio State had a great spring season, and so they’re always extremely tough and have experienced players and an experienced coach. So, I’m really looking forward to that challenge and happy to open at South Field.”
Thursday’s match against Ohio State will be broadcast on BYUtv and the BYU Sports Network 107.9 FM/BYU Cougars App.
Track and field welcomes recruits
The BYU track and field and cross country programs announced the addition of 28 incoming student-athletes as part of the 2021 recruiting class on Friday.
"We are looking forward to one of our best recruiting classes ever," said BYU director of track and field and men's cross country head coach Ed Eyestone. "Our coaches have been working overtime to ensure that our amazing graduating All-Americans will be replaced by this crop of talented newcomers."
The BYU men’s program added 12 recruits while the women’s program welcomed 16 new faces. This year's recruiting class represents 11 different states from around the country and includes one signee from New Zealand.
Each recruit in the 2021 class arrives at BYU following a decorated high school career. The Cougars' class boasts a combined total of 18 high school state champions, including seven boy’s state champions and 11 girl’s state champions. The BYU women's signees alone tout 41 combined individual high school state championships.
"I’m very excited about this freshman class," said BYU associate director of track and field and women's cross country head coach Diljeet Taylor. "There is talent, depth and passion. I’m looking forward to these women joining the sisterhood. We are all eager to get to work."
Two high school 800m national champions will join the BYU men's program in signees Austin Klingler and Jake Orr. Klingler claimed the indoor 800m high school title at the 2021 Adidas National Indoor Championships and Orr took first in the event at the 2021 National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Outdoor Nationals.
Along with the 2021 recruiting class, BYU will welcome 10 student-athletes returning from serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"I have every reason to believe that we will continue to lead the nation in regional qualifiers in track and field and push for team podium finishes in both cross country and track and field in the years to come," Eyestone said.
BYU men's and women's cross country opens the 2021 season with the Autumn Classic at the Timpanogos Golf Club in Provo, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 11.