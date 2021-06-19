BYU track and field’s Conner Mantz finished fifth overall in the 10,000m final and three other runners with BYU ties advanced to the next round of their respective events at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Friday at Hayward Field.
Competing against the best runners in the United States and vying for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, Mantz ran the final lap of his 10,000m in 58.73 to pass four runners and finish fifth overall with a time of 27:59.37. Only the top three runners in each event final, who have also met the Olympic standard, qualify for the Olympic team. One of the most decorated runners in BYU history, Mantz also qualified in the 5000m and will compete in the first round on Thursday, June 24 at 8:04 p.m. PDT.
Anna Camp-Bennett and Whittni Orton both advanced to the next round of the women’s 1500m. Camp-Bennett completed the race in 4:12.63 to advance as a time qualifier while Orton finished fifth in her heat with a time of 4:13.74 to secure an automatic bid to the semifinals on Saturday, June 19 at 6:40 p.m. Orton also qualified for the first round of the 5000m but did not start the first round race on Friday evening after advancing in the 1500m.
BYU track and field alumnus Abraham Alvarado won his heat in the first round of the men’s 800m. Clocking a 1:48.35, Alvarado secured his spot in the semifinals on Saturday, June 19 at 7:04 p.m.
Michael Bluth competed in the first round of the men’s 400m. He clocked a 46.05 to finish fifth in his heat and did not advance to the semifinals.
The Cougars had a total of 17 athletes qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials, including 14 members of the 2021 squad and three alumni. Mantz, Orton, and Alvarado each qualified in two events. The complete list of athletes with BYU ties competing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials can be found on byucougars.com.
A schedule specific to BYU’s athletes can be found on byucougars.com. Broadcast information, live results and start lists can be found on usatf.org.