SAN MATEO, Calif. — BYU softball earned four of the five top awards in the West Coast Conference and had nine players named to All-WCC teams, the conference announced Tuesday.
For the first time in WCC history, Violet Zavodnik earned both the WCC Freshman and Player of the Year award in the same season. Autumn Moffat-Korth was named WCC Pitcher of the Year while Gordon Eakin was awarded WCC Coach of the Year.
In addition, nine Cougars received All-WCC honors, including five named to the All-WCC First Team, the most by any team. Along with Vavodnik and Moffat-Korth, the other first-team honorees include Martha Epenesa, Rylee Jensen and HannahJo Peterson. Huntyr Ava and Marissa Chavez were both named to the All-WCC Second Team, with Kaylee Erickson and Arissa Paulson on the All-WCC Honorable Mention list.
Zavodnik is the sixth-straight BYU player to receive the WCC's top honor. Zavodnik finished with a WCC-leading .513 batting average in conference play. The center fielder also tallied 20 hits, 13 runs and 18 RBI on a 1.103 slugging percentage.
The Cougars' sixth-straight WCC Pitcher of the Year award winner Moffat-Korth finished WCC play with the lowest ERA at 0.72. Moffat-Korth went 7-0 in eight appearances and in 48.1 innings pitched, she gave up just 10 runs on 31 hits, only walking four batters while striking out 42.
Leading BYU to a 36-15 record, its seventh-straight WCC title and 16th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, Eakin was named WCC Coach of the Year for the fifth time. He last won the award in 2017, earning it in four-straight seasons from 2014-2017.
The five major awards and the All-West Coast Conference Teams were voted on by the league's six head coaches. A total of 24 student-athletes make up the first and second teams, including seven outfielders by position, 11 infielders and six pitchers.