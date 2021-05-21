Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 42F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.