PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s soccer has released its non-conference schedule, which is set to begin on Thursday, Aug. 19 and conclude on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Cougars kick off the season at South Field in Provo against Ohio State. BYU will also host USC, Marquette, Missouri, Idaho State and Utah State.
BYU will host an exhibition game at South Field against Weber State on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Here is the complete 2021 BYU women's soccer non-conference schedule:
- Aug. 14 vs. Weber State (Exhibition)
- Aug. 19 vs. Ohio State
- Aug. 21 at Auburn
- Aug. 26 vs. USC
- Aug. 30 at Arkansas
- Sept. 2 vs. Marquette
- Sept. 9 at Utah
- Sept. 11 vs. Missouri
- Sept. 16 vs. Idaho State
- Sept. 18. vs. Utah State
In 2020-21, BYU earned a 11-4-1 overall record and a second-round appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars lone conference loss was to Santa Clara, who went on to win the national title. BYU finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
At the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, senior Mikayla Colohan was named the WCC Offensive Player of the Year. Colohan, who accounted for 11 goals and five assists in the season, was also named First Team All-American.
In the upcoming 2021 season, BYU returns 10 starters, including Colohan, who was drafted by the Orlando Pride for a final season. Cameron Tucker, who recorded eight goals and eight assists in 2020-21, will also return. The Cougars lost two seniors, but due to an extra year of eligibility will return five others, including Colohan, Tucker, goalkeeper Cassidy Smith, Grace Johnson and Mikaylie Call. The incoming class features six new athletes and BYU and no new transfers.
The West Coast Conference will announce the conference schedule on Tuesday, July 13. Season tickets will be available for purchase on byutickets.com starting on July 13.