BYU women’s soccer senior Mikayla Colohan received All-America honors from United Soccer Coaches for the third year in a row, the association announced on Thursday.
This past season Colohan was also recognized as West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was a semifinalist for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, both for consecutive years.
Colohan recorded 11 goals last season, leading the WCC, including two game-winners. She also added five assists for a conference-best 27 points. Colohan led the WCC with a total of 69 shots and 34 shots on goal. The midfielder was also a perfect four-for-four PK’s this season.
During the season, Colohan went on a nine-game scoring streak, tying the BYU record with Shauna Rohbock in 1996-97 for the most consecutive games with a goal.
Colohan now has 35 goals in her career, putting her ninth all-time on BYU’s career scoring list. She has 24 assists. Colohan was drafted by the Orlando Pride with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft.
Colohan told Cougar coach Jennifer Rockwood that she was returning to play for BYU in the fall of 2021.
The All-America teams are voted by NCAA Division I women's soccer coaches.
This year’s All-Americans will be recognized as part of the United Soccer Coaches College Awards Ceremony, which will be made available to view online as a digital event beginning June 30.