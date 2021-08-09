Remember those old, wooden seats in the Smith Fieldhouse?
They're being replaced.
The Fieldhouse is the home court for the BYU men's and women's volleyball teams and was opened in 1951. Various renovations have taken place over the years but Associate Athletic Director for Events Matthew Nix said the wooden chair-back seats being replaced are from the original build 70 years ago.
In total, 1,121 plastic blue seats are replacing their wooden counterparts, pretty much a straight swap since the new seats are using the same bolts.
Capacity for the Fieldhouse will stay around 5,500, Nix said.
The BYU women's volleyball team finished the spring season with a 17-2 mark and advanced to at least the NCAA Sweet 16 for the fifth time in six seasons under Heather Olmstead. The Cougars ended the spring season ranked No. 15 in the country and return all of their starters as well as All-American Kenzie Koerber, who transferred from the University of Utah and former NCAA Freshman of the Year Heather Gneiting, who is returning from a church mission.
BYU opens the season 2021 season on August 27 in the doTerra Classic at the Fieldhouse along with UNLV, Long Island and Southern Utah.
The Cougars will hold their annual Blue/White Scrimmage on August 21 at 1 p.m. in the Fieldhouse.
Former American Heritage star commits
A small school athlete with big dreams has chosen to walk on the Cougar men's basketball team.
Paora Winitana, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound guard who played at Class 2A American Heritage High School in American Fork, announced on his Instagram page that he has committed to Mark Pope and BYU.
Winitana helped lead the Patriots to a third-place 2A state tournament finish and an 18-6 mark as a junior, averaging 15.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
As a senior, Winitana averaged 26 points, 15.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game for American Heritage, which finished with an 11-13 overall mark. In a Jan. 20 game against Utah Military Academy-Camp Williams, Winitana poured in 45 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.
The addition of Winitana brings the BYU roster to 17 players, nine of which are new this season.
Winitana's father, Paora Sr., played professional basketball for ten seasons in New Zealand and Australia.
The younger Winitana plans to enroll for the 2021-22 school year before serving a church mission.