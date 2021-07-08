Utah Valley’s Mark Madsen is much like every other college basketball coach during this summer of change. Rosters are in a constant state of flux due to the transfer portal and the NCAA’s gift to players of another year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Activities both on and off the court are moving slowly back to normal.
Madsen and his wife, Hannah, are expecting a girl in late July, adding to the current family roster of two boys ages 3 ½ and 1 ½.
Madsen and his wife are considering their inevitable switch from man-to-man to zone in their household. On the basketball court, Madsen is hoping to continue the upward trend in his program. Now in his third season as head coach, Madsen went 11-19 in 2019-20 and 11-11 in 2020-21.
“Last season was a very unique time,” Madsen said. “There was such a high level of unpredictability. We had seven separate COVID shutdowns and 10-12 positive tests in our program. I thought the players handled it extremely well. It was a good year despite the issues.”
One key moment this spring was when Madsen and his staff got back out on the road with recruiting.
“It was awesome,” Madsen said. “I was in Arizona the first week and in Texas the second week. The gyms were packed and guys were playing basketball in front of coaches there to check out the talent. There is a lot of comradery among the coaches.”
Madsen said his roster is pretty set for next season but that he always looking to improve it through the transfer portal, the junior college route and with talented high school players.
“We’re always evaluating talent,” he said. “Our main thing is preparation. We want to be prepared for the scenario that there is no one in the portal that will fit and we want to be prepared if someone in the portal does fit our program.”
Madsen referred to his college days in Stanford. After finishing a successful freshman year in Palo Alto, head coach Mike Montgomery introduced Madsen to some new recruits who played his position: Future NBA pros Jarron and Jason Collins.
“That’s the coaches job to bring in the best players every single year,” Madsen said. “As it turned out, there were five or six players on that Stanford roster that played pro ball. You always find a way to make it work. We’re always looking for the best possible players and the cream will rise to the top.
“The minute you get content in any role in sports, that’s a problem. You lose your competitive edge and drive. We try to compete with the most competitive players and athletes who can be effective for us.”
Much of the success of the 2021-22 season will depend on big man Fardaws Aimaq, who entered the NBA Draft but decided he is coming back to Orem for another year before pursuing his professional dreams. Aimaq was the leading rebounder in the country (15 rebounds per game) in his sophomore season.
Guard Jamison Overton (15.6 points per game) transferred to Weber State and there are four new faces on the UVU roster, including former BYU guard Connor Harding. After the 2020-21 season, Harding entered the transfer portal and moved his game a few miles down the road to Orem.
“Connor has made a huge impact here at UVU,” Madsen said. “He can shoot the ball from deep. He can shoot it off the catch and the dribble. He’s a phenomenal defender and he’s extremely bright. He was fantastic from the first day he set foot on campus. He’s just a winner.”
Other newcomers include Coastal Carolina forward Tim Ceaser, junior college transfer guard Justin Harmon and guard Jordan Battle from Hargrave Military Academy.
Guard Trey Woodbury averaged 15.6 points per game in 2020-21 and more experience returns with Le’Tre Darthard, Blaze Nield, Jaden McClanahan and Tim Fuller.
The Wolverines are in the middle of summer workouts, which includes four hours on the court, four hours in the weight room and two hours watching video during the week.
“I feel like we’ve covered some good material,” Madsen said. “They minute you’re happy as a player or coach, that’s not good. You never want to feel content, but I’m very pleased with the players, I can tell you that. I expect really good things from these young men and this team.”