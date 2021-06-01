Utah Valley University men’s soccer head coach Kyle Beckerman has announced his coaching staff for the 2021 season. Seth Trembly and Alex Yi will be the program’s assistant coaches, and Michael Chesler will be the director of player development.
Trembly is moving over from the women’s side, where he helped lead the team to its third WAC Tournament title and Utah Valley’s first NCAA Tournament win this past season. Yi has most recently been scouting professionally and has spent time in the college game, including stops at Navy, San Francisco, and Dayton. Chesler has been on staff at Utah Valley for all but one season since the program’s inception in 2014.
“I’m really happy with how well-rounded our staff ended up being and we’ve already gotten to work. I’ve known Seth and Alex for a long time and they both bring a lot of experience, as both players and coaches, to our program,” said Beckerman. “Michael knows this program inside and out and I’m happy we were able to retain him as we transition into a new era of UVU soccer.”
Both Trembly and Yi were teammates of Beckerman with the original 1999 class of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Bradenton (Fla.) Academy.
Trembly has been at UVU for four seasons as part of women’s soccer head coach Chris Lemay’s staff. This season’s team earned a share of the WAC regular season title for the first time and won the WAC Tournament for the second time under Trembly and Lemay, and the third time overall. The team also earned UVU Athletics’ first-ever NCAA Tournament win in a 1-0 victory over No. 25 Memphis. The women’s soccer program won 39 games during Trembly’s four seasons on staff.
Prior to coming to Orem, he was an assistant on the UC San Diego men’s team for four seasons where he helped the team to a Final Four berth in 2016 and a pair of California Collegiate Athletic Association championships.
A native of Littleton, Colorado, Trembly attended Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado. His playing career included a stint with his hometown team, the Colorado Rapids before he joined Real Salt Lake in 2005, where he scored a pair of goals during his time with RSL. He received the RSL Humanitarian of the Year award for 2006, and finished his competitive career with the Montreal Impact, then of the United Soccer League (USL), in 2007.
Yi has over 20 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and professional levels. He was the head coach at Academy of Art University in 2018 and prior to that spent a season on staff at Navy. From 2014-16, Yi was the top assistant at the University of San Francisco. He’s also served as an academy coach with the Los Angeles Galaxy, which included an Academy National Championship and the U-16 level in 2010. He also was on staff at the University of Dayton in 2008, helping the team to an A-10 Championship and NCAA Tournament berth.
His playing career included two collegiate seasons at UCLA, where he earned a degree in 2004. He was named Pac-10 Freshman of the Year, a United Soccer Coaches All-American third team selection and was a MAC Hermann Trophy nominee. He also played three seasons with Antwerp FC before three seasons with FC Dallas in the MLS. Yi is a native of Easton, Maryland and attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Chesler has been with the Wolverine program for all but one season, when he coached his alma mater High Point University in 2015. He spent the 2014 season as UVU’s volunteer and goalkeeper coach. After his one-year stint at High Point, he returned to Orem for the 2016 season and helped the team to its only WAC Championship. In the spring of 2018, Chesler was promoted to associate head coach and also served as the interim head coach for the final part of this past season. Prior to arriving at Utah Valley in 2014, Chesler coached with Bridgeport FC and spent a season with Emory and Henry College.
He attended Mountain View High School in Orem, Utah and played on the Utah ‘89 ODP and 2006 Region IV ODP teams. Chesler was also a multiple time All-State selection. He then went on to High Point, where he was a four-year starter in goal, earning Big South All-Freshman and All-Conference honors during his career while helping the Panthers to a Big South championship in 2010. On the professional level as a player, Chesler spent time with Real Salt Lake of MLS and the Carolina Railhawks of the USL.