Utah Valley University women's soccer head coach Chris Lemay has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Wolverines through the 2024 season. The new contract is a three-year agreement that replaces Lemay's previous deal that was set to expire in 2021.
"Our women's soccer team just had its most successful season in school history and the upward trajectory of the program is undeniable," said Utah Valley athletic director Dr. Jared Sumsion. "I have no doubt that Chris will build on the momentum he has created with the program over the past four years and continue to compete for WAC championships and NCAA Tournament wins. Chris is just as committed to his student-athletes being successful in the classroom and community as he is in their on-field performance. He develops well-rounded, accomplished and achievement-oriented student-athletes."
Lemay recently wrapped up the most successful season in UVU history as he guided the Wolverines to 13-5-4 record and one of the best end-of-season RPI rankings in UVU history (No. 84). Lemay has taken the Wolverines from a No. 198 RPI ranking in 2017 to a No. 84 ranking this season.
This past season, Lemay led Utah Valley to the first NCAA Tournament win in UVU Athletics history with its first-round 1-0 victory over No. 25 Memphis. Lemay's team also won the program's first-ever WAC regular season title and its third WAC Tournament championship. His team is the first program in UVU history to win both a WAC regular season title and a WAC Tournament championship. Lemay had numerous players earn individual honors as a team-record 10 Wolverines earned All-WAC honors and a school-record two players were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team. For the first time in program history, UVU was ranked by TopDrawerSoccer.com and matched the program's highest final regional top-10 ranking at No. 8.
"I would like to thank Athletic Director, Dr. Jared Sumsion and Senior Associate AD, Adam Sanft for their continued support over the last four years," said Lemay. "I am really excited about the program's growth and look forward to working with them for years to come. UVU continues to prove their investment in Women's soccer and the entire department, including all of the support staff has been and will continue to be a joy to work with. I am most happy about the fabulous players that are currently in the program and are coming in. The cupboard is stocked with talent and we will continue to strive every day to break barriers in the WAC and on the National Stage."
Lemay holds an impressive 23-11-3 record in WAC play in his four seasons at UVU. He has registered double digit wins in three of his four seasons at UVU and owns a 39-40-8 overall record. He has led his team to a 20-7-4 record at home and owns one of the best attendance records in the country. Lemay has continually produced one of the toughest schedules in the WAC with matches against Stanford, California, Oklahoma, BYU, Santa Clara, Michigan, Michigan State, Colorado, Washington, Portland, Texas A&M to name a few. He also took his team on an international trip to Costa Rica where the Wolverines played the Costa Rica National Team, becoming the first team in UVU history to play against a full national team.
Lemay has led the Wolverines to two NCAA Tournament appearances, one WAC regular season championship, and two WAC Tournament titles. Lemay has guided UVU to three WAC Tournament championship matches. His players have earned All-WAC honors 21 times, which have included seven first-team selections. He has also had players earn WAC Freshman of the Year (Amber Tripp) and WAC Defensive Player of the Year (Jenna Shepherd) honors. Three of his players have been selected as All-Region honorees, including Breanna DeWaal, Tripp, Shepherd, and Isabel Jones-Dawe.
Lemay's teams have been equally impressive in the classroom with his squad earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award in each of his four seasons with the Wolverines. His team continues to hold one of the top team GPAs in the country with his players earning 41 Academic All-WAC honors. In 2020, Hannah Bruce earned the team's first-ever Scholar All-Region honor and was named the WAC's top female scholar student-athlete, earning the Stan Bates Award. She was also a conference-level nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year and was a finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford.