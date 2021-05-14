Utah Valley University head wrestling coach Greg Williams has announced that Fresno State 133-pounder Haiden Drury will transfer to UVU and wrestle for the Wolverines.
Drury, who will have four years of collegiate eligibility remaining, capped his true freshman season at Fresno State in March by earning a podium finish at the 2021 Big 12 Championship by placing sixth in his weight class. He went 9-7 at 133 pounds on the season and entered the national rankings during his true freshman year, as he was ranked 20th in his weight class by InterMat on March 9.
“Haiden is exactly the type of individual we are looking for in a student-athlete. He is focused on doing his best in school, on the mat and in his personal life,” Williams said. “He had a very solid freshman year at Fresno State and continued to get better as the season progressed.
“It’s unfortunate that Haiden had to find a new home as a result of Fresno State dropping wrestling. With Coach Chamberlain and 184-pounder Hunter Cruz (redshirt sophomore) also joining us this coming season, hopefully it will help his transition to UVU.”
Originally from Toppenish, Washington, Drury was a three-time Washington State Champion at Toppenish High School winning the 2018 Class 2A title at 120 pounds, the 2019 title at 126 pounds and the 2020 title at 132 pounds. He is also a four-time state finalist, after finishing second as a high school freshman 113 pounds in 2017. Drury is also a 2019 Junior National Greco champion and a 2018 Cadet National Greco champ. He won a silver medal at the 2019 Junior Pan-American Games in Greco-Roman and was also crowned a Flo-Nationals Greco champ.
Drury was tabbed the 2020 Dave Schultz Excellence Award winning for the state of Washington in 2020 as well as a 2020 Dave Schultz Excellence West Regional Award winner. He recorded a 168-8 overall prep record to become the all-time winningest wrestler in Toppenish High School history.
Drury is expected to compete at 133 or 141 pounds for the Wolverines.
“Our fans are going to enjoy watching Haiden compete. He is going to be very successful,” Williams concluded.