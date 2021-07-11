Since 2009, five BYU golfers and one Lone Peak golfer have emerged victorious at the annual Utah State Amateur Championship golf tournament.
Here's the list of who has accomplished the feat:
- 2009: Zac Blair, BYU
- 2010: Joe Parkinson, Lone Peak
- 2013: Cole Ogden, BYU
- 2015: Jordan Rodgers, BYU
- 2016: Patrick Fishburn, BYU
- 2017: Kelton Hirsch, BYU
Recently, however, Utah Valley golfers have found themselves in a bit of a drought.
For three straight years, golfers from outside the area have been the ones hoisting the first-place trophy.
The 123rd edition of the event brings new hope for local golfers, since it is being hosted in their backyard.
This week the 288 best amateur golfers in Utah descend on northern Utah County, starting on Monday.
They will test themselves against the Alpine Country Club and Thanksgiving Point golf courses in the two-round stroke play portion of the event, followed by six rounds of match play at Alpine Country Club.
It's never easy and this year will be no exception.
Three champions from the last decade will be in the field, including both Hirsch and Ogden (the other is Jon Wright, who won the title in 2014).
BYU will also have six other golfers in the event: Keanu Akina, Max Brenchley, Spencer Dunaway, Brock Goyen, David Timmins and Elijah Turner.
Brenchley and Turner both played their high school golf at Lone Peak and thus have played a lot of rounds at Alpine Country Club. That might prove to be an advantage, one that could make a difference in both the stroke play and match play competitions.
Don't count out current Knight golfers Cooper Jones and Evan Lawrence, or former Lone Peak star Tyler Jones. All three have the ability to make a deep run and put themselves in position to emerge victorious.
Other notable local golfers in the field include UVU's Ryan Seamons and Tanner Johnson, Skyridge's Carter Frisby and 1998 champ Darrin Overson of Provo.
There are also external factors that could come into play, since the temperatures are supposed to be in the upper 90s and low 100s this week.
When Fishburn won in 2016, he defeated former UVSC golfer Aaron Smith in the finals. Smith collapsed midway through his semifinal match and had to be taken to the hospital because of heat stroke.
The first round of the 2021 Utah State Amateur Championships is scheduled to tee off Monday at 7:30 a.m. at both Alpine Country Club and Thanksgiving Point golf course.