It’s unusual for a golfer at a large tournament to maintain their position from the end of the first round to the end of the second round.
That, however, is what BYU junior golfer Allysha Mae Mateo managed to accomplish at the NCAA Stanford Regional at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, on Tuesday.
Mateo followed up Monday’s 74 (3-over-par) by notching a 73 (2-over-par) in the second round. That allowed her to stay tied for 44th place overall at 147 (5-over-par).
The Cougar junior showed impressive consistency, finishing the round with three birdies, five bogeys and 10 pars.
She currently sits 12 strokes behind the co-leaders Angelina Ye and Rachel Heck of Stanford, who are playing on their home course.
UVU second-year freshman Victoria Estrada is tied for 82nd place after two rounds of play but also showed consistency from her first round to her second round.
Estrada carded an 79 (8-over-par) on Tuesday after getting a 77 (6-over-par) in the opening round to hold a two-round total of 156 (14-over-par 156)
The Wolverine golfer opened Tuesday’s second round on the 10th hole but finished with a strong front nine with six pars and a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole to get her final score.
Both Mateo and Estrada (who are competing as individuals) will look to improve on their performances in the final day of competition on Wednesday.
The NCAA Stanford Regional will conclude with the final round at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, on Wednesday. Live scoring can be followed by visiting http://GolfStat.com.
BYU softball shuts out Utah State in regular-season finale
Big hits by Huntyr Ava, Marissa Chavez and Alyssa Podhurcak helped BYU softball shut out Utah State 4-0 in its final game of the regular season at Johnson Field on Tuesday.
“Autumn pitched a great game today and we got just enough offense to win the game,” said BYU head coach Gordon Eakin. “Our team is a little fatigued from a weekend series and two games yesterday, but I was proud of them for the effort they put in today.”
The Cougars struck first, loading the bases in the third inning after Rylee Jensen, HannahJo Peterson and Violet Zavodnik reached on a single, error and fielder’s choice, respectively. Huntyr Ava then drilled a single off the top of the outfield wall, scoring Jensen and Peterson to put BYU up 2-0.
In the fourth inning, the Cougars doubled their lead thanks to back-to-back home runs by Marissa Chavez and Alyssa Podhurcak.
Utah State threatened with runners on first and second with no outs in the seventh, but Autumn Moffat-Korth retired the next three batters to close the game. Moffat-Korth pitched a complete game, giving up five hits while fanning nine.
The Cougars will host a Blue-White scrimmage to honor this year’s seniors on Friday at 5 p.m. MDT.
BYU will then await its NCAA Tournament seed and Regional location. The 2021 Selection Show will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN2.
UVU softball to face No. 1-seed New Mexico State in WAC tournament
UVU enters the 2021 WAC Softball Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face regular season champion and top seed New Mexico State on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT from Logan Field in Seattle.
The Wolverines (23-26) swept Tarleton at home last weekend in the final series of the WAC regular season.
Basia Query accomplished an extremely rare feat in Saturday’s regular season finale, when she not only hit a game-ending home run in the final plate appearance of her home career, but also set the new school career hits record in the process. The home run was a walk-off hit, ending the game 9-1 in five innings, and was hit No. 202 for Query. Query hit .625 in last week’s series sweep of Tarleton and was named the WAC Hitter of the Week on Monday.
Devyn Cretz, who was 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA and a save in the series sweep — UVU’s first of the the WAC season — was named the WAC Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season and fourth time in her career. Cretz is second among all WAC pitchers in wins (14) and strikeouts (119) and is sixth with a 3.53 ERA while leading the conference with four saves.
Linnah Rebolledo is batting .346 to lead Utah Valley at the plate. She also has eight home runs, eight doubles, five triples and 41 runs batted in, which is third among all WAC hitters and just one behind the leaders. Query is hitting .335 with six home runs, 10 doubles and 30 batted in, while Rien Milliken is batting .331 with a team-high nine home runs and 36 RBIs.
Utah Valley has five different players who have driven in 30 runs or more, with Kyla Hardy (seven home runs, 34 RBIs) and Siena Sandoval (eight home runs, 30 RBIs) the other two.