Just to make it to the NCAA Regionals is an accomplishment for any college golfer but BYU junior Allysha Mae Mateo and UVU freshman Victoria Estrada will probably come back thinking they could've done better.
Both golfers ran into some rough moments on the final day of the NCAA Stanford Regional at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, on Wednesday.
Mateo slipped slightly from her showing on the first two days, closing out with a 76 (5-over-par) to finish the tournament at 223 (10-over-par). That put her in a tie for 52nd place overall.
“Allysha Mae had a great season,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “We wish she could have finished better but it doesn’t take away from the fact that she was solid all year long.”
Estrada shot a 77 (6-over-par) in her final round on Wednesday, giving her a 233 (20-over-par) for the three-day event. She ended up tied for 82nd place.
The 2021 first team All-WAC performer, who opened Wednesday's final round with seven straight pars, concluded her final round with a birdie on the par-3 eighth hole and a par on the par-4 ninth hole to post her second 77 of the tournament.
"I am so proud of how Victoria represented Utah Valley University at the Stanford Regional," UVU head coach Sue Nyhus said. "The tournament director Jenny Claypool made it a point to compliment Victoria, saying 'What a kind, thoughtful student-athlete you have here at Regionals.' She noticed her on the day of registration, and how she was smiling and engaging with her and many others. It is refreshing to see that in our student-athletes.
"Victoria had high expectations for this event. Conditions were quite a bit different than we have played in 16 months. The rough was long and lush like the California salads we were eating. Victoria gave every shot her all and stayed open to learning from all around her including her playing partners. It was a joy and pleasure to escort Victoria for her and UVU's first NCAA Regional appearance."
Stanford's Rachel Heck was able to hold off teammate Angelina Ye for medalist honors as Heck shot a 202 (11-under-par). The Cardinal golfers had the benefit of playing on their home course, an advantage no one else could overcome.
The top six teams and three individuals advanced from the regional to compete at NCAA nationals, which will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 21-26.
Wolverine women's soccer players earn all-region honors
Utah Valley redshirt sophomore Jenna Shepherd and senior goalkeeper Isabel Jones-Dawe have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region team for the 2020-21 season. It marks the first time in program history that UVU has had two players earn all-region honors.
Shepherd was named to the All-Pacific Region First Team and Jones-Dawe was named to the second team after a helping lead the Wolverines to a historical, record-breaking season, which included a first-ever WAC regular season title, a WAC Tournament championship, and a first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.
Shepherd is the first player in program history to earn first team all-region honors. The American Fork, Utah native anchored the Wolverine defense to 11 shutouts this past season. She also helped out the offense on numerous set pieces and scored five goals on 13 shots. Shepherd was named this year's WAC Defensive Player of the Year and earned First Team All-WAC honors.
"Jenna is a first-class person, leader, friend and soccer player," said Lemay. "There is no one more deserving of this very prestigious recognition. She truly represents the values that we continually strive to have as the DNA of our team. She is a fierce competitor, she holds herself to a high standard, she is always striving to be better, she wants the best for those around her and she is a dynamic soccer player that is impactful on both sides of the ball. To be the first player to earn First Team All-Region honors is big time when you stop and think about all of the quality players that have come through this program. She will not be the last"
Jones-Dawe, from Sandy, Utah, earned All-Pacific Region honors after a stellar first season with the Wolverines that included seven solo shutouts and a pair of combined clean sheets. She collected 63 saves and allowed less than a goal a game with a 0.93 goal against average. She tallied an 11-4-4 record in the box and recorded a .778 save percentage. Jones-Dawe made two saves in a penalty kick shootout against New Mexico State in the WAC Tournament semifinals and then picked up the shutout win against rival Seattle U to help the Wolverines to the WAC Tournament title, securing UVU a bid to the NCAA Tournament. She tallied a 1-0 shutout victory with five saves against No. 25 Memphis in UVU's first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
"We knew that we were getting good goalkeeper in Iz, we didn't know that we were getting a great goalkeeper that would bring so much more than keeping the balls out of the back of the net to our program," said Lemay. "Iz made an immediate impact with her leadership, confidence, presence and distribution ability. She is a massive reason for all the shutouts this year and the unbelievable goals against average. We were on a six-game streak without giving up a goal leading up to the NCAA second round match, that is just crazy. I am so happy for Iz and she is certainly deserving."
Rebolledo headlines list of seven UVU softball players honored by WAC
Linnah Rebolledo was named to the All-WAC First Team and leads seven Utah Valley University players to receive All-WAC honors, the league announced on Wednesday.
Devyn Cretz, Rien Milliken and Basia Query were all named to the second team while Kyla Hardy, Emery Nielson and Siena Sandoval received honorable mention All-WAC recognition.
Rebolledo leads the WAC with 44 runs scored and is also third with 41 RBIs, tied for fifth with 53 hits, and tied for second — with Query — with five triples. She's having a career year nearly across the board with a .346 batting average and eight home runs. 21 of her 53 hits have gone for extra bases.
BYU's Hill to compete in NCAA men's tennis singles championships
BYU men's tennis graduate senior Sean Hill, who was originally listed as the No. 2 alternate, will compete in the NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships as a singles player.
Hill led the Cougars with 17 singles wins, competing in the No. 1 spot all season. He entered the Oracle ITA Rankings at No. 101 on April 14, but was unranked for the remainder of the season. Hill was ranked #98 in the Oracle ITA Preseason Rankings.
The singles and doubles competition is scheduled for May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Opponents and match times will be announced at a later date.