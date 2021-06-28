BYU sophomore golfer Kerstin Fotu has endured some rough rounds during her career in junior golf, high school golf and college golf.
Monday’s first round of the 2021 Utah State Women’s Amateur Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington definitely fell into that category.
“I was pretty frustrated,” Fotu said in a phone interview Monday evening.
Starting with a double-bogey on Hole No. 1 wasn’t what she had hoped for and nothing seemed to be working like she wanted. She only had one birdie with eight bogeys and a second double-bogey.
“I had a lot of three putts,” Fotu said. “I counted and I think I could’ve saved seven strokes. I didn’t know how close it would be to the cut line.”
But at an amateur tournament, no one knows exactly how things will play out.
As the day wore on, a number of other golfers also struggled and the cut line slowly started dropping. With 32 golfers making it to the four-round match-play portion of the tournament, Fotu — who was a semifinalist at the event in 2020 — started thinking she wasn’t out of it.
“I thought I was out of it at first,” Fotu said. “I went and got lunch, then saw that the cutline was getting closer, so I went and started working on my putting, just in case. Waiting was pretty intense.”
As the last golfers finished and the scores were tallied, Fotu found out that she and two other golfers were tied for 31st. That meant that she had to go back out to compete in a playoff with three competitors battling for the final two spots.
Even then, things didn’t go smoothly for Fotu.
“The wind had picked up and took my first two shots down the left side,” Fotu said. “I had to go around a tree coming in and I barely nicked it, but my ball ended up landing about 7 feet from the hole. I tried to give my birdie putt a chance but I ended up with a par. I figured I would be fine.”
She said she felt a huge sense of relief when she secured her spot.
“It kind of messes up the whole bracket because you expect to play so well,” Fotu said. “You make it harder on yourself when you barely advance to match play.”
Ironically, her first match-play round will be against her friend and teammate, Cougar freshman golfer Lila Galeai.
“It’ll be fun,” Fotu said. “We’re both pretty chill and like obviously we’re close, but I know that she’s not going to hold back. I’m not going to let my guard down at all just because we’re friends and I think she’s not either. It’s nothing personal and we both know that. I think it’s gonna be fun for both of us, just to be able to compete against each other because it doesn’t happen very often.”
Another BYU teammate, recently arrived freshman Adeline Anderson, ended up as the medalist in the stroke play competition on Monday, finishing with a 71 (1-under-par) to edge Galeai by one stroke.
“I know she’s been working super hard and I’ve seen that,” Fotu said. “It’s cool to see her hard work pay off and to know that we get her to be part of that on our team as well. It’s awesome to see her represent BYU in that way. And she’s a great girl as well.”
Other golfers with Utah Valley ties who made it to match play included Aadyn and Berlin Long, Macy Robertson, Madison Moss, Madeleine Rasmusen, Kassidy Wallin and Caylyn Ponich.
The round of 32 match play begins at 7 a.m. today with the winners of the first match playing in the round of 16 on this afternoon. All of the action will take place at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington.