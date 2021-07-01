In order for BYU golfer Lila Galeai to defeat her friend, Lone Peak golfer Berlin Long, and win the Utah State Women’s Amateur title, she had to flip the script.
Throughout the tournament, Galeai had consistently played from in front while Long had come from behind time and time again to reach the championship.
But when Long refused to fall behind and instead built a two-shot lead with just three holes to play, it was Galeai who had to dig deep and find a way to rally.
How did she do it?
She said the key was embracing her emotion.
Galeai had a chance to cut into Long’s lead on Hole No. 16 after a gorgeous flop shot but her putt came up just short.
“After No. 16, I kind of just got more fired up and kind of just went for everything,” Galeai said.
That type of gamble can be risky in golf, where being overly-aggressive can have consequences. In this case, however, it served Galeai well.
The Cougar freshman notched a pair of birdies and a par to win three straight holes, capping the comeback with a tap-in birdie on the first playoff hole to win the tournament.
“I feel good,” Galeai said. “It doesn’t even feel real because I was down the whole time but it was good.”
Each of the last four holes featured heart-pounding drama, a finishing fitting for the talents and the camaraderie between the two talented athletes.
On No. 16, Long also had a birdie putt that just missed, one that could’ve given her the victory right there.
“I hit it perfect, in my opinion, but it just didn’t fall,” Long said.
Since both golfers ended up with pars, the soon-to-be Knight senior then just needed to tie Galeai on either No. 17 or No. 18 and the victory was hers.
Long had a long uphill birdie putt on No. 17, while Galeai had a tough, breaking birdie putt that was less than 10 feet out. When Long’s putt came up just short, Galeai knew she was still in it.
“When I got on the green, I knew I had to calm my emotions down,” Galeai said. “With putting, you can’t be super-aggressive. I tried to take the break out and hit right into the middle of the hole. If it missed, it might have gone 20 feet past. Making that fired me up for Hole No. 18.”
Her fist pump after the ball dropped was more emotion than is often shown by the stoic Galeai during a tournament but it showed the intensity of the moment.
That set the stage for more drama on Hole No. 18. Long’s drive was just to the left side of the fairway but Galeai’s dropped into the trees on the right, putting her in a tough spot.
“I was lucky I wasn’t back behind the tree,” Galeai said. “I kind of had a shot right between two trees in front of me, so I had to go right in the middle of them. I barely got it over the bunker but it rolled to the back of the green.”
Long’s second shot didn’t come out as cleanly as she wanted and she found herself in the bunker guarding the front of the green. The subsequent sand shot barely cleared the lip and perched in the rough, but Long proceeded to nearly drain her chip shot and put immense pressure on Galeai make her birdie putt from the fringe.
“It was a really good chip,” Long said. “I thought I made it but it just barely missed. It’s frustrating to know that all I had to do was tie a hole coming down the stretch, but it is what it is.”
Galeai made a par to force a playoff hole, then used her power to get on the green in two on Hole No. 1. Her putt stopped just a few inches from the hole and when Long couldn’t get her birdie putt to drop, she conceded the hole and the match to Galeai.
“It’s frustrating because obviously I want to win, but I can’t be disappointed in myself,” Long said. “I played pretty good golf all week and so it was a good week.”
The two competitors have played golf with and against each other for a long time and that made the battle both challenging and enjoyable.
“I love playing with Lila,” Long said. “We have so much fun every time.”
Galeai said: “I wouldn’t want to play against anyone other than Berlin. It was a good match. Honestly, if she had won and I would’ve been super-happy for her. There is the friendship we have together but we also knew what we were fighting for.”
Both Galeai and Long plan to compete in a number of out-of-state tournaments in the coming weeks and hope their success at the Utah Women’s State Amateur will be something they can build on.”
“One thing I want to take from this tournament is just to stay calm and play my own game,” Galeai said. “I think earlier when I started playing golf, I kind of would always worry about everybody else, what they were doing. But I think over time I kind of just realized focusing on myself, and focusing on what I have to do to do better for me. Something I want to take away from this tournament is just to do the best that I can for me and not think about anybody else.”
Long feels like she found a big more of a groove and that is a good sign for her game.
“I think it has given me confidence in my game and shows that all the work I’ve been putting in is paying off,” Long said. “It gives me confidence going into my national schedule over the next couple of weeks that I can play well and hopefully have some good rounds.”