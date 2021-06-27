When the first golfer tees off at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington Monday at 7:30 a.m., it will be the 115th time the best female golfers in the state have gathered for the Utah State Women's Amateur Championship.
It's become one of the best events of the year to these athletes, since they know it's going to be fun but challenging.
"I can always look forward to a good field," BYU freshman golfer Lila Galeai said at Media Day on June 15. "There's always a good group of girls who are always playing so it's always nice to see how their game is and just compete with some of the best. That's always something I look forward to. We're also playing here at Oakridge and it looks like it's in good shape, so I'm excited to see how it is when the tournament starts."
There will be a new champion this year since the 2020 champ, Grace Summerhays, is playing in another tournament. That means it is wide open for a lot of players, including BYU golfers like Galeai and sophomore Kerstin Fotu.
Fotu lost to Summerhays in the semifinals last year but is looking forward to seeing what she can do this year.
"I've learned to just take it day by day and not get too outcome-oriented," Fotu said at Media Day. "It's about focusing on first and foremost on making match play. The first day of stroke play is pretty important and then once you make it to match play, you just take it match by match and go from there."
The format for the event is slightly different in 2021. Instead of two rounds of stroke play narrowing the field to 16 like in years past, there will only be one round of stroke play and 32 of the 66 golfers in the field will compete in match play.
"There's obviously going to be more pressure to play well just in that one day and I think it'll be good because it'll kind of force me to focus on just playing well for that round," Fotu said. "It should feel a little different knowing there's not another day but I think it'll be interesting to see how the cut will go."
Fotu believes that there are going to be plenty of opportunities to get good scores on the beautiful Oakridge course.
"I think the course will favor someone who can score from shorter yardage," Fotu said. "If you can take advantage of these par 5s and be able to score with shorter clubs, I think you should be able to go low. It's also just playing smart. There are a couple of holes where you need to use longer clubs, so it will be about just playing those smart and then being able to score."
Galeai is part of a younger group of golfers who are hoping to make their mark this year, although there are a lot of golfers in the field who have had previous success at the event.
While experience can be a benefit, she sees it as being all about the present.
"It kind of all comes down to the fact that in the moment, anything can happen," Galeai said. "Some people are leading the whole way and then the other golfer makes big moves and comes back. I think in match play just anything can happen. I'm always just looking forward to it. Hopefully I can make it in and just play against good girls. I think just match play is always fun."
Along with Galeai (who played in high school at Lehi) and Fotu (who played at Lone Peak), other local golfers in the field including Berlin and Aadyn Long (Lone Peak), as well as Sunbin Seo and Rachel Lillywhite (Timpview).
Galeai and Berlin Long had some great battles in junior golf and will be pair up for the stroke play round on Monday, teeing off at 9:54 a.m.
There will also be potential opportunities throughout the tournament to play with friends or teammates. That includes the chance that Fotu and Galeai might see each other in an all-Cougar match.
"It doesn't even feel like a tournament sometimes when that happens," Galeai said. "But you've just got to get your head back in the game and remember you're here to win. It's just fun to play with people you know because you know it will be a good time to joke around and just have a blast."