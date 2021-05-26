Protecting a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Spanish Fork pitcher Zac Dart was rattled.
His brother, shortstop Will Dart, had the right words for him.
“My little brother reminded me and said, ‘Just like Smyrna,’” Zac Dart said. “Growing up in Smyrna, North Carolina, when we were little. That relaxed me completely because that took all the nerves away, just like playing catch in the backyard with Wiggy again.”
Zac Dart struck out the first two batters he faced. Salem Hills got the tying run aboard on a walk but Will Dart snagged a line drive for the final out of a wildly entertaining 10-9 Spanish Fork victory in the 5A state tournament at Salt Lake Community College’s Cate Field on Wednesday.
The win moves No. 7 seed Spanish Fork (21-10) into the three-game series for the state championship, which begins Friday. The Dons will play winner of the Orem-Maple Mountain series.
“Man, that was intense,” Zac Dart said. “There were ups and downs. Things got tough for us but that’s what I love about this team. We’ll fight to the death – not literally, but figuratively. We’ll fight forever, especially against those guys. I got to say ‘hats off’ to Salem. That’s a bunch of competitive dudes.”
Spanish Fork led 5-0 early and 9-5 in the sixth but the Skyhawks kept battling back.
Salem Hills scored four in the fourth to tie the game at 5. In the sixth, Easton Romero blasted a two-run home run to give the Dons a 9-5 advantage.
The Skyhawks got two back in the sixth to close to within two at 9-7. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Zac Nelson blasted a dramatic two-run homer to send the game into extra innings.
Spanish Fork manufactured a run in the top of the eighth with three walks and a hit batsman. Morely Bennett earned a bases loaded walk to force in a run and give the Dons a precarious 10-9 lead, setting up the clutch finish by the Darts in the bottom of the inning.
“Obviously there was a lot of good stuff,” Spanish Fork coach Casey Nelson said. “There was a lot of competing by both teams and a lot of big time hits. It was just an incredible game and I wouldn’t expect anything else, especially when it’s Spanish Fork and Salem Hills in the state tournament. We saw back and forth with two good teams really competing their butts off.”
Nelson finished with three hits for Salem Hills (24-7), the No. 2 seed but eliminated from the tournament after losing twice to the Dons.
Romero drove in three runs for Spanish Fork and Zac Dart also drove in three, including a two-run homer in the second inning.
“We just keep fighting,” Zac Dart said. “We’re not done. We have a team motto, till the end. We’re going to fight until the bitter end because I know I got all of these guys with me and the coaches believe in us. Coach Gub (Nelson) said, ‘This is your game, I believe in you. It changed my mindset from sulking to get ready to fight. I went into that last inning ready to fight.”
SALEM HILLS 10, FARMINGTON 2
The Skyhawks scored nine runs in the second inning and Stone Cushing, Jarret Elmer and Nelson all hit home runs in a rout earlier in the day.
Salem Hills pitchers Nolan Miller and Mason Warner held Phoenix hitters to just one hit, setting up a rematch with Spanish Fork.
MAPLE MOUNTAIN 10, OLYMPUS 0
The Golden Eagles shut out the No. 1 seed Titans in an elimination game. Nolan Bird went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Tyler Nelson picked up the win Maple Mountain stayed alive in the tournament.