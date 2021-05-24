The more zeros that went up on the board, the more it began to appear that the team that took advantage of the first big break was going to win the game.
That team was Pleasant Grove.
Specifically, it was junior third baseman Tate Lewis, who blasted a hanging curveball over the left field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning for a tense 1-0 victory against Skyridge on Monday at UCCU Ballpark in Orem.
“I was just trying to do everything I can for my team,” said Lewis, who was mobbed by his teammates when he crossed home plate with the only run of the game. “It's a team game. I just wanted to hit the ball hard up the middle and something greater came out of it.”
Lewis' walk-off heroics put a sudden end to a tremendous pitchers' duel between PG's Jordan Pace and Skyridge's Nick Holland.
Pace struck out five and allowed just two hits in a complete game victory. He retired 11 straight batters to get the Vikings to the bottom of the seventh inning. Pace threw 79 pitches, 62 of which (78%) went for strikes, and allowed just three base runners all game.
“Jordan Pace carried us on his back the whole game,” Pleasant Grove coach Darrin Henry said. “His curveball and his change-up were both going for strikes today. He had us in his back pocket until somebody did something. We just had to get one break. You saw all of those barrels out there, for both teams. Somebody had to get a break and we were due for that.”
Holland was equally effective for Skyridge, striking out three and allowing just two hits through six innings of play. He used his curveball to great effectiveness until he faced Lewis to start off the bottom of the seventh.
“He loved his curveball,' Lewis said. “He threw me a curveball, then a fastball where I was out in front of it. I knew he wanted to get me on the curveball and get me to swing and miss so I just sat back on that and gave it a drive.”
The victory sends No. 2 seed Pleasant Grove (24-4) into the winner's bracket on Tuesday against No. 3 Jordan (20-7), which topped Lone Peak 9-4 on Monday.
Skyridge beat PG two out of three in their three-game series to end Region 4 play.
“Our guys were never panicked,” Henry said. “They believed they would win the whole time. We just couldn't get those barrels to fall. We hit a bunch of line drive right at people. We told them to just keep getting barrels and something good was going to happen and boy, that barrel at the end was a good one.”
JORDAN 9, LONE PEAK 4
The No. 6 seeded Knights committed four errors in the game and misplayed several fly balls in the first inning, allowing the Beetdiggers to get out to an early 5-0 lead that couldn't be overcome.
"It was a couple of plays that just didn't go our way," Lone Peak coach Jeremy Berg said. "Sometimes in baseball, that happens and it seemed to happen in bunches in the first inning today."
The Knights put up three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Parker DeYoung had an RBI single and Gage Easton knocked in a pair of runs with a double to cut the Jordan advantage to 5-3.
But that was as close as Lone Peak could get as the Beetdiggers kept taking advantage of the Knights' miscues.
"Really, we've just got to play clean baseball," Berg said. "Today we made four errors and had other mistakes that didn't go down as errors. We need to clean that stuff up. If we had, today's game would have been a lot tighter."
Lone Peak (18-10) plays Skyridge (16-12) in an elimination game on Tuesday. The Knights won two of the three Region 4 games the two teams played.
"We've got Skyridge and we know those guys," Berg said. "We share a border and all of these guys have played with Skyridge guys basically their whole lives. What better team to play against to get us motivated and ready to play?"