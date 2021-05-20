In describing what has worked so well for the No. 1-seeded American Fork baseball team, coach Jared Ingersoll uses a track metaphor.
“We talk about passing the baton, and I think we did that pretty well today,” Ingersoll explained.
Pretty well indeed.
Thursday saw the Cavemen open up play in the 6A Super Regional where they passed the baton around and often to the tune of a 15-1 route over Corner Canyon. The game saw American Fork (24-1) clicking on all cylinders, much as it has all season long, with every part of the lineup contributing.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Ingersoll said. “You want guys to just have quality at-bats, create traffic, and then keep passing it on and on to the next guy to perhaps knock in some runs. We did that pretty well today.”
The baton passing started off with Ryder Robinson leading off the bottom of the first inning with a single. Consecutive doubles from Fisher Ingersoll and Easton Jones brought two runs to the plate, before a single off the bat of Kaden Carpenter scored another to give the Cavemen a 3-0 early lead.
From there things continued to roll, with Easton Whittaker, Dax Newman and Robinson adding RBI hits to extend the lead to 7-0 after just one inning played.
From there the Cavemen put up runs in all four innings played, scoring two runs in both the second and third innings, before having four touch home plate in the bottom of the fourth.
“We did some good things today by getting some good early offense,” Jared Ingersoll said. “And then our defense was sharp, for the most part and we were pretty efficient from the mound, so you like getting this one and then get ready to go again tomorrow.”
Starting off the pitching for the Cavemen was Newman, who pitched three complete innings using a relatively low pitch count, which every coach wants to see early in what is typically a grueling state playoff run.
“Every single thing is vital during a state tournament — any advantage you can get during any game,” Jared Ingersoll said. “So you definitely want to see your guys get through it throwing a minimal amount of pitches and being able to pitch five innings — it all helps.”
Turns out Thursday’s route was a fairly typical performance for the Cavemen, who have lost just once all season and have won half their games by five or more runs.
“Guys are hungry and I feel we have some really, really good players this year,” Jared Ingersoll said. “They’ve worked really, really hard to get where we are, but all of us know there’s a long way to go. We have to get better and not rest, so we’ll take this one and work to get it going again tomorrow.”
American Fork will have two opportunities for wins versus the Chargers on Friday, with the winner of the best-of-three series moving on to the championship round of the 6A playoffs held next week at Utah Valley University.