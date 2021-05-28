It would be hard to figure American Fork pitcher Dalton Smith yielded six runs and 12 hits by the way he was greeted by his teammates with one out in the top of the seventh inning.
But numbers don’t always tell the story in sports, and perhaps especially so during the latter stages of a Utah high school baseball tournament.
The venue was the first game of a best-of-three 6A championship series between American Fork and rival Pleasant Grove, with the Cavemen taking a resounding 9-6 win, in large part due to the work put in by Smith.
“It was a gutty performance by Dalton, and it’s exactly what you want and expect from your seniors,” said American Fork coach Jared Ingersoll. “At this point of the tournament guys are tired, and Dalton — we’ve asked a lot of him, and he stepped up big tonight.”
Things could have hardly have started worse for Smith and the Cavemen, as it were. A couple of triples hit by the Vikings, combined with a couple of more doubles and a single led to three runs scored and a lot of momentum after just one half inning.
But as they have all year, the Cavemen didn’t panic and responded immediately, taking advantage of some errors and bases-on-balls to score three runs themselves on just one hit in the bottom half of the first inning.
Pleasant Grove’s bats didn’t quiet down in the second inning, with two runs scored to extend the lead to 5-3 before Smith really settled down and started to pitch a lot like he has all year, yielding just one more run the rest of the way.
“Dalton’s put the work in, so you trust him,” Ingersoll said. “We believed in him, and it’s not like we weren’t playing a great team out there. Pleasant Grove is going to give you trouble no matter what, so you just trust in him to get through it and your guys to score some runs for him.”
Ingersoll’s instincts proved correct with American Fork taking a 7-5 after two innings and then taking an 8-5 lead after four, Key RBI hits came from Fisher Ingersoll, Josh Rojas and Spencer Clegg, as the Cavemen started to take control.
“I think their pitcher, Jordan Pace — he’s a great pitcher, and I think he was just having the same problems Dalton was early on,” Jared Ingersoll said. “But it’s important to respond and we did that with a lot of quality at-bats, one after the other.”
Due to Smith reaching his pitch count limit in the seventh inning, coaches had to pull him after just one batter faced, which came with an out recorded. Walking to the dugout, he was greeted almost as if he’d just pitched a complete game shutout.
“Guys know how tough it is and how Dalton battled, and you saw that,” Jared Ingersoll said. “I’m just real proud of him and my entire team for how we battled today.”
American Fork will need just one more win to capture a state championship Saturday when the two teams square off again, and although his team appears to be in great shape, Jared Ingersoll is taking nothing for granted.
“Pleasant Grove is a great team and no way are they just going to let us have this thing,” Jared Ingersoll said. “It’s going to be a battle, just like it always is when we play these guys and we’ll have to be at our best.”
5A championship Game 1: Spanish Fork edges Maple Mountain
The Dons won the first game of the best-of-three 5A championship series, defeating Maple Mountain, 4-2, at Cate Field in West Jordan.
Spanish Fork scored a single run in each of the first three innings and that proved to be enough for Don senior pitcher Westin Corless, who only gave up two runs on two hits in seven innings of work.
The two teams will play Game 2 at Cate Field in West Jordan starting at noon on Saturday. If Maple Mountain wins, Game 3 will take place later on Saturday afternoon at the same location.