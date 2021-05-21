For 12 years, the Maple Mountain baseball team has had Gary Miner at the helm.
Friday's 5A super regional home game against Bountiful, however, was Miner's last chance to be on his field as the Golden Eagle head coach since he is retiring at the end of the season.
His Maple Mountain players made it one to remember.
The Golden Eagles built an early lead and then came up with a clutch defensive play to earn the 4-2 victory and eliminate the Braves.
"We always preach fundamentals, just doing what you're supposed to do when you're supposed to do it," Miner said. "When you do that, the odds are in your favor. You can't let circumstances get to you, whether the guy made an error or you didn't like the umpires call. The mentality has to be, OK, I need to do what I need to do, what I can do defensively and offensively. That's all I can ask the boys and they've done a great job."
That training was on full display in the seventh inning as Bountiful loaded the bases with just one out. A hit would likely have scored two runs to tie the game, while an extra-base shot would've put Maple Mountain in a hole.
Instead, things came together perfectly for Miner to walk off victorious.
"We got a routine ground ball, a hard ground ball right to my third baseman," Miner said. "He fielded it, then threw to second for one out. The second baseman then relayed it for a 5-4-3 double play to end the game."
Miner said arguably the biggest part of the play was having senior first baseman Josh Crandall scoop the ball out of the dirt to get the final out.
"No one ever credits the first baseman but Josh does a great job," Miner said. "We have thrown 10,000 baseballs at his feet. You can throw pretty much anything at him. And if he can find it, he'll get it. The ball short-hopped to him but I thought, that's automatic. And it was."
With the win, Maple Mountain advances to the 5A baseball championship rounds, which will begin at Salt Lake Community College on Monday.
The tournament will be re-seeded, so where the No. 6-seeded Golden Eagles will end up will be determined after all the super regionals are complete.
Miner did take a moment to look out across the field where he has spent so much time in the last dozen years and think of all the work that went into it.
"When I got here 12 years ago, there was no mound, there was no home plate, the base plugs were not in." Miner said. "There was nothing on the home-run fence. There were no foul poles. There were no bull pens. There were no batting cages. We knocked down one project at a time. I sent a letter to say thank you to those who have supported us when we did them, and the letter talks about sitting in the dugout, just kind of looking out at the field and it looks nice. It's a fun place to be."
He concluded that it "is a bittersweet moment to walk off here."