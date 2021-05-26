Region 8 continues to flex its muscles at the Class 5A baseball tournament.
Three Region 8 teams were still alive heading into Wednesday's action. Spanish Fork eliminated regular season champion Salem Hills at Salt Lake Community College's Cate Field and in the late game Maple Mountain – one of three teams to tie for second place in Region 8 – dominated Orem 12-2 to force a tiebreaker game on Thursday.
The winner of that game will take on Spanish Fork in a best-of-three series beginning Friday for the state title.
Maple Mountain led Orem 3-2 after three innings and pulled away with six runs in the fourth. Tiger pitchers struggled with control and walked in three runs.
“If you're not going to command the strike zone we don't want to swing our way out of an inning,” Golden Eagles coach Gary Miner said.
Josh Crandall knocked a two-run single and Maple Mountain took a commanding 9-2 lead.
Orem threatened in the top of the fifth by loading the bases with nobody out. After a strikeout, the Golden Eagles turned a slick 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Cole Rollins drove in a run in the sixth to make it 10-2 and Cooper Littledike's two-run single ended the game via the ten-run rule.
Maple Mountain scored those 12 runs on just six hits.
“We've been swinging it pretty well all week long,” Miner said. “We've been very efficient.”
Orem topped the Golden Eagles 6-5 on Tuesday.
“What I just told the boys was if we can win tomorrow we don't have to worry about that loss,” he said. “With the old format you get one loss, you've got to live with that. It's win or go home. If we win we can put that one on the shelf because we get to do best of three series with Spanish. But we're not getting ahead of ourselves. Orem is a really good team and we've got to play well tomorrow.”