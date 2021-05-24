Making it to the final week of the state 5A baseball tournament is always an impressive accomplishment — but it also means the competition ramps up.
On Monday, however, Region 8 proved ready for the challenge.
A trio of squads from that league — Spanish Fork, Salem Hills and Maple Mountain — plus an upstart Orem squad from Region 7 all did what they had to do in order to stay unbeaten in their double-elimination pods.
That means that the Skyhawks and the Dons will be in an all-Region 8 championship game on Tuesday, while the Golden Eagles will take on Orem (who knocked off top-seeded Olympus 1-0).
Timpanogos (who lost to Spanish Fork) dropped into the elimination side of the pod but aren’t done yet.
Here’s a look at how the four 5A games went:
Salem Hills 2, Farmington 0
With the Skyhawks leading by a single run in the top of the fifth inning, Salem Hills pitcher Stone Cushing had a couple of pitches get away from him as the Phoenix loaded the bases with two outs.
“Every once in a while things won’t go your way,” Cushing said. “You have to pitch out of it. I was in a couple of jams last week in my first playoff game, so it’s weird to get in so many jams but it’s good for me because it’s just a learning experience overall.”
In this case, however, Cushing got some help from catcher Jarret Elmer.
Elmer noticed that the Farmington baserunner at second base wasn’t getting back quickly and called a pickoff play. The throw was on target, catching the runner off the back to end the inning.
“Jarret (Elmer) bailed me out,” Cushing said. “There is no one I’d rather throw to than Jarret. He’s a star back there. He’s the best defensive catcher in the state.”
Salem Hills head coach Scott Haney called that throw the “play of the game.”
“The best thing was that Jarret called it,” Haney said. “It was a huge play. I tell him to look for every chance to get someone at second, third, anytime. That was the biggest play of the game right there because one of their better hitters was at the plate.”
The Skyhawks got a key sacrifice fly in the first inning to score their first run, then tacked on a big one-run single in the bottom of the sixth to limit the options for the Phoenix in the top of the seventh.
That allowed Cushing to get the shutout and earn the victory for his team.
“There is a lot of adrenaline on the mound in a game like that because you know that a lot of weight is on your back as a pitcher when both pitchers are at their best,” Cushing said. “It’s a lot of fun to play, and it’s a lot of fun to be winning. We had the lead from the first inning, so I felt comfortable the whole time.”
Maple Mountain 8, Woods Cross 6
Once again the Golden Eagles found themselves clinging to a lead in the final inning with the tying run in a dangerous position.
Just like in last week’s game against Bountiful, Maple Mountain got the plays it needed to in order to win.
This time it came in the form of a big strikeout by pitcher Cole Rollins to shut the door on the Wildcats and get the victory.
“Everyone got their price of admission,” Maple Mountain head coach Gary Miner said. “I told the boys, ‘Welcome to playoffs.’ That’s what it’s going to be. Teams have got so much invested at this point that the ups and the downs tend to just kind of get ignored a little more in this in this setting. The energy, the emotion, the commitment, there’s kind of that desperation. It’s going to be dramatic all week with a lot of with a lot of games.”
The Golden Eagles seized control in the first inning, scoring four runs to build a solid lead.
“One of our themes is that if you have got an out, you have got a chance,” Miner said. ‘Josh Crandall stepped in the box and hit the ball right down the left field line for two RBI. That to me was the key to it. We had some great at-bats but with two outs just saying I got an out I got a chance or I got a strike, I got a chance, that’s huge because that’s the difference in the game.”
Spanish Fork 8, Timpanogos 3The Don bats came alive late in the game to allow No. 7-seed Spanish Fork to rally past the No. 2-seeded Timberwolves.
Timpanogos had a 3-1 lead going into the fifth inning but the Dons put up five runs in the top of the fifth and two more in the seventh to surge in front.
Spanish Fork got a home run from catcher Easton Romero, who finished with 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBI.
Orem 1, Olympus 0
The Tigers got fantastic pitching from Clayton Burke, who only allowed three hits and had nine strikeouts on his way to a shutout of the top-seeded Titans.
Orem only had one hit but it scored the only run of the game.
In the top of the sixth inning, first baseman Corbin Strickland drilled a single to bring home pinch runner Mack Hixson.
That spoiled an impressive showing from Olympus pitcher Ashton Johnson, who finished with eight strikeouts and five walks while allowing only one hit.
The 5A state tournament continues on Tuesday as the eight remaining teams return to action at Cate Field in West Jordan. The action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.