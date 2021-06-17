At any given time, American Fork’s Fisher Ingersoll has two athletic bags ready to go: One with his football gear, the other filled with baseball necessities.
He’s talented enough to play football or baseball at the next level, but don’t ask him to choose which one he likes more.
He’s having too much fun playing both.
Last fall, Ingersoll was one of the state’s best football players, amassing over 1,500 all-purpose yards and scoring 19 touchdowns while playing receiver and defensive back.
This spring, Ingersoll tore up opposing pitching as the Cavemen rolled to a 30-1 record and the Class 6A state championship.
On a team full of stars, Ingersoll was an alpha and is the 2021 Daily Herald Baseball Valley Player of the Year.
“My whole life, I’ve tried to have fun with both sports,” Ingersoll said. “If I’m not having fun I’m not playing as well. I just try to live in the moment and soak it all in. That’s usually when I play my best. What I tried to do this year is to go out and have fun playing the games the way I know I can.”
What Ingersoll did on the baseball field this season was truly spectacular. He hit .575 with 46 hits, 43 runs scored, 37 RBI, 13 doubles, six triples and four home runs.
His batting average, on-base percentage (.661) and slugging percentage (1.038) were all second in Class 6A and third in the state. Ingersoll stole 10 bases and had 47 assists from his shortstop position, turning seven double plays and finishing with a fielding percentage of .847.
“I think I’m an all-around player,” Ingersoll said. “I try to do whatever it takes to win, whether it’s running the bases hard, getting clutch hits, making tough plays, things like that. I want to be a good leader for my teammates, showing them exactly what the older guys showed me so we can try and win another state championship next year.”
Ingersoll saved his best for American Fork’s unbeaten state tournament run. In six games, he was 17 of 22 (.773) from the plate, driving in 10 runs. In the clinching game of the best-of-three championship series against Pleasant Grove, Ingersoll homered in his first two at-bats to stake the Cavemen to a quick 6-0 lead that turned into an 8-0 victory.
“I was just staying within myself and trusting my approach,” Ingersoll said. “I spent so much time in the batting cages working. I just tried not to get caught up in the moment, just taking deep breaths and having fun.”
Ingersoll’s upbringing has a lot to do with his competitiveness and love of sports. His grandfather is Carl “Rags” Ingersoll, a former BYU and high school coach who still comes to most of his grandson’s games. His father is Jarod Ingersoll, American Fork’s head baseball coach and his uncle is Lehi baseball coach Jason Ingersoll.
“It was fun getting invested in sports early, just going out, having fun and working hard,” Fisher Ingersoll said. “ We were going out and throwing and going to the cages all the time. It’s awesome having my dad and uncle as coaches, telling me what to do and helping me out with my game.”
Now he’s taking the time to mentor his younger brothers, Crew (13) and Hawk (8) as they go through their sports journey.
Fisher Ingersoll, who just completed is junior year, has already orally committed to play baseball for Mike Littlewood at BYU. But now his football recruiting is really starting to take off.
He’s about to have a really busy summer.
“I’m going to some camps and making some visits,” Fisher Ingersoll said. “I’ve already been to a couple of camps in Utah. I’m going to Boise State sometime this month for a visit and then to San Diego State. I’ve already been down to Arizona for a baseball tournament as well.”
Jarod Ingersoll knows there’s a lot of opportunities coming at his son and works hard to keep him grounded.
“There have been a lot of things that have come up with football that are incredible,” he said. “Fisher is super blessed. But he’s been locked in to his teammates. We’ve had that talk. He loves to be there with his guys. He’s doing a pretty good job of managing everything.”
Fisher Ingersoll doesn’t know exactly when he’ll decided where he’ll go to college, or if he’ll play football, baseball or both.
“I’ll talk to my parents then decide what is going to be best for me and what’s going to give me the best opportunity for the future,” he said.