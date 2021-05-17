The Westlake baseball team has some tough luck with injuries this season and none was tougher than losing Jaxson Fullmer.
Fullmer, a two-time All-Valley selection, had a batting average of .500 when he went down with a knee injury against Pleasant Grove back in April.
The Thunder stumbled after losing Fullmer but have bounced back in the 6A state playoffs. On Monday, No. 15 Westlake powered past No. 18 Cyprus 13-4 to win the best-of-three-series 2-0, its first wins in the state tournament since 2013.
“When we lost Jaxson, it was a huge blow,” Thunder coach Billie Schlee said. “Obviously it took us by surprise. We're like, 'Come on, what more can possibly happen?' That whole series (against PG) we were kind of down and out. These guys didn't necessarily have the confidence they needed. A lot of our guys were down but we've had a ton of young kids step up in a big way.”
On Monday, Westlake pounded out 12 hits, three each from juniors Dre Gower and Braxton Anderson.
“We've been teaching a little bit different approach,” Schlee said. “We've been working with the guys to work the middle, hit line drives and put the ball in play. If we execute and get guys on we can put pressure on pitchers. They've started to implement everything we want them to do and it's good to see that.”
The game was tied at 3-3 when the Thunder took control with three runs in the third, the big blow a two-run single from Zach Jorgensen. Leading 6-3, Westlake added five runs in the fifth on the strength of two-run singles from Anderson and Jace Adams for an 12-4 advantage.
The trio of Jorgensen, Dawson Rodak and Adams held the Pirates to just five hits. Adams set Cyprus down in order in the top of the seventh and struck out two batters to secure the victory.
Even though Fullmer is unable to play, he's still making his presence felt on the team.
“He's one of the best leaders I've ever seen,” Schlee said. “His positive attitude bleeds over to those guys and they maintain that positive attitude. He continues to lead from that perspective because of who is as a person.”
Schlee pointed out that the Westlake basketball team also suffered a key injury (center Hunter Phillips) but still made it to the state title game.
“Jace Adams was on the basketball team, so we went to him and asked, 'How was that? What was it like? What did you guys do?' We kind of fed off that," Schlee said. "We've kept preaching that the whole time. They guys know it's possible and they know they can do it. These boys are hungry, especially the younger guys. They're just looking for their opportunity.”
Westlake (9-17) will see their season come full circle in the next round with a three-game series against No.2 seed Pleasant Grove (21-4). It's a daunting task: The Vikings beat the Thunder by a combined score of 47-10 in sweeping their three-game Region 4 series in April.
“We want to see them again,” Schlee said. “It's going to be a test for us to see where we're at as a ball club. We've been talking to the players about player our game, not playing their opponent. They're starting to catch on. They put their pants on the same way everyone else does. They have to throw strikes and hit the ball, just like us.
“We've been teaching the guys to be confident. They've stepped up and they're playing with a little bit of swagger. It's fun to watch them right now.”