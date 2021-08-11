Head coach: Dustin Smith
2020 record: 1-5 in 5A Region 8, 4-8 overall
Playoffs: No. 17 seed, lost to No. 1 Brighton, 49-20, in 5A second round
Players to Watch: Tayson Reid (Sr. RB/LB), Issac Reupena (Jr. DL), Austin Stevenson (Sr. K/P), Cade Olsen (Sr. WR/P), Josh Buck (Jr. RB/LB), Curtis Hernandez (Sr. OL), Wyatt Mackay (Sr. OL/DL)
Outlook: Every moment of high school football is something to treasure, according to Don head coach Dustin Smith.
He said he feels like that is the biggest lesson he learned from the tumultuous 2020 season.
“Sports and meeting with a team is a blessing and something I hope we never risk losing again,” Smith said.
While Spanish Fork went through some ups and downs last year, it did finish on a solid note with a first-round win in the 5A playoffs before falling to top-seeded Brighton.
Now the Dons come back with the challenge of having guys fill new roles and the constant need to stay healthy, something that has been a challenge in years past.
But Smith is optimistic about the talent he has at both linebacker and running back, which he thinks will be the strength of the 2021 squad.
Core values: When it comes to teaching his athletes lessons that they can take with them throughout life, Smith has never deviated from having a main focal point:
Love.
He strongly believes that the sport can help mold players and give them a greater appreciation for the impact love can have on so many levels. He hopes his Dons always strive to put that first in their lives.