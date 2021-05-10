The Lone Peak girls golf team had likely spent some time envisioning a great start to Monday’s 2021 6A state girl golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley.
What actually happened was almost the complete opposite of those dreams.
The Knights struggled with the cold, windy conditions and the challenging greens. Even junior Berlin Long, one of the top golfers in the state, found herself uncharacteristically sitting at 7-over-par after 10 holes.
“I started off really rough,” Long said. “I couldn’t get the speed of the greens down so I had a few three putts. It definitely was not my best, and then it was windy too which didn’t help.”
But Lone Peak head coach Derek Farr had attempted to prepare his team for moments like that. He had used the award-winning book, “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom to help the girls prepare for adversity.
“We talked about how you’re going to have adversity so it is about what you’re going to do with it,” Farr said. “Our whole thing is you take one shot at a time. Bad things are going to happen. We had a girl that in one hole didn’t do well, but then she came back and parred the next one. That shows some toughness that we needed to exhibit. I thought overall the girls just grinded it out and did a good job.”
Long said that having that perspective when the chips were down on Monday was a big deal for her.
“I play a lot of golf,” Long said. “It’s kind of all I do, so I put a lot of pressure on myself. But that book just made me realize it’s not the end of the world. When you look at things, you can see them with a positive outlook and just have fun. Taking that into our rounds today was definitely important, because you can get mad at the wind and bad bounces and stuff but you shouldn’t. You realize that’s going to happen to everyone. You’ve got to make the best out of what you’ve got.”
Long and the rest of the Knights did just that, coming on strong on the back-9 to build a five-stroke lead over Corner Canyon and Davis, which are tied for second.
“They fought through, especially on the back-9,” Farr said. “I thought the girls did a pretty good job on the back, but that was a tough one for everybody. We had some scores that we were surprised with and others we were hoping we get, but overall it was a good first day. Thank goodness we get another day.”
Long, for her part, put together an impressive rally, going 4-under-par on her final eight holes to end up in second place with a 75 (3-over-par). She sits two strokes behind Herriman junior Millie Terrion, who led the field after the first round.
“I missed a few good opportunities,” Long said. “I said to myself, ‘no more, no more bogeys. I’m turning around.’ I got a few putts to fall, which helped out but I definitely just knew I had to turn it on. I had to really focus and get it going for my team, as well as myself.”
Westlake senior Cassidy Denning also had a solid first round, ending up in third after the first day with a 78 (6-over-par), while Lone Peak junior Carly Belliston tied for fourth at 79 (7-over-par).
Pleasant Grove sits in sixth place overall as its top three golfers — seniors Eva Ongoongotau, Tori Dudley and Tia Dudley — all shot identical 87s (15-over-par).
After a rough opening round, everyone is hoping to get things rolling in the final round on Tuesday.
“I know for myself that I just want to give it my best,” Long said. “Whether I play my best round ever ever or not, I just want to know that I gave it my all and that I didn’t let my emotions get in the way. I just want to have fun and give it the best I can and hope that’s enough.”
The final round of the 6A state girls golf tournament is scheduled to take place at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley beginning at 8 a.m.