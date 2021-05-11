The best competition for the Timpview girls golf team at the 5A state tournament turned out to be themselves.
The T-Birds set a team goal to score 315 or better on Day 1, and they hit 311. On Day 2, the goal was 309. They scored 308.
The rest took care of itself.
Timpview blew past the rest of the field by a whopping 111 strokes to win the state team title on Tuesday at the Oaks at Spanish Fork, scoring a two-day total of 619. Olympus was second at 730 and Bonneville third at 732.
The T-Birds won the Region 8 team title by over 200 strokes and led the 5A tournament by 41 strokes after Day 1, so Timpview coach Jeff Ward had his golfers focus on themselves.
“We try to set a team goal each day of the tournament,” Ward said. “And that's what we worry about. I tell them, 'Listen, if we can shoot this, we'll be OK.' Obviously after yesterday, having the lead we did, I just wanted them to go out, be focused and play for that. This was fun. I am so stoked for my girls.”
Junior Sunbin Seo burned up the back nine with birdies on four the final six holes to claim medalist honors, shooting a 68 and finishing with a two-day total of 139 (-7). Teammate Rachel Lillywhite, the leader after Day 1, was second at 142 (-4) and freshman Emma Lillywhite was fourth at 153 (+7).
“I think I was focused on staying calm, playing my own game and getting putts to drop,” said Seo, who finished fourth as a freshman in 2019 when the T-Birds won the school's first girls golf title. “I was getting close on the front nine, but I just couldn't get anything to drop. I finally got it down on the back nine and my putts started dropping.”
Seo gave credit to assistant coach Michelle Landers for walking with her the majority of Day 2 to help her stay relaxed.
“I think this is a blast,” Seo said. “I love my team. Since golf is such an individual sport I'm always focused on myself, but I love walking through the course, waving at my teammates and seeing how they are doing. That's what adds for me to be able to play better and really motivates me.”
Juniors Keilani Hanamaikai (tied for 22nd), Kami Howard (tied for 35th) and Lucy Thorsenson (tied for 55th) rounded out the top six for Timpview. Howard, the team's No. 5 golfer, shot her lowest round of the year at 91.
“The girls were just excited to play,” Ward said. “Honestly, that was the biggest thing. Last year the UHSAA canceled the season (due to COVID-19) during our first region golf tournament. I got a call on the course from the AD saying we were canceled. The girls were just grateful to get playing again and see what we could do.”
The top five golfers for Timpview are four juniors and one freshman.
“Every single one of them will be back with me next year," Ward said. "This group has a lot of fun. Our team van rides are a blast. We had music from 'Rocky' going this morning, chosen by Rachel.”
Asked if she likes her teammate's old school music selections, Seo said, “No. I listen to KPop and Korean music, so it's foreign to me.”
The way Seo played during the tournament she probably earned the right to hear a little Blackpink on the way back to Provo on Tuesday.
“We haven't given in to her yet,” Ward said with a laugh. “Maybe we will this afternoon on the ride home.”
Lehi finished eighth in the team race behind Patiola Uluave (seventh at +29) and Brooke Anderson (tied for ninth at +33).