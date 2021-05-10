On the drive from Timpview to Spanish Oaks Golf Course for the 5A state golf tournament on Monday the T-Birds girls golf team put on a concert.
Timpview coach Jeff Ward said the team was loose and ready to go, led by DJ Rachel Lillywhite.
“She’s in charge of the music,” Ward said.
Lillywhite and teammate Sunbin Seo were on charge on the golf course on Monday as well, leading the T-Birds to a huge lead in the first day of the tournament. Lillywhite was -5 on the front nine with five birdies but ran into a little trouble on the back nine, carding a +2 to finish the day at -3. Seo, the Region 7 individual champion, was steady all day and shot a -2. She had back-to-back bogeys on 13 and 14 but birdied 15 to get back on pace. On 18, Seo hit a gorgeous third shot to within four feet of the hole and birdied.
It was an interesting day weather-wise with clouds and wind giving way to sunny skies late in the afternoon.
“The Oaks is all about the back nine and the greens on the back nine,” Ward said. “With 14, 15 and 16, if you can be lucky enough to get through even par on those holes, you’re going to gain strokes on the field. That’s what it really is.”
All six Timpview golfers – Rachel Lillywhile, Seo, Emma Lillywhite, Keilani Hanamaikai, Kami Howard and Lucy Thorstenson – made the cut as the T-Birds shot a +19, 41 shots better than second place Olympus (+60).
“I think we’ll be in good shape on Day 2,” Ward said.
Part of getting into that good groove was the team enjoying itself in preparation for the tournament.
“Riding in our van with all six girls on our way to the tournament this morning, it was a blast,” Ward said. “Everyone was singing and having a good time. Rachel is all about old school music like Earth, Wind and Fire and Whitney Houston. Sometimes she’s all about rock and roll and loves to throw in some AC/DC.
“This team enjoys being out here and with each other. They get along really well and pull for each other. That’s really what it’s all about. Rachel was upset about her finish on 18 but I guarantee she was happy that Sunbin made a four. That’s cool and that’s team golf.”
Timpview won the 2019 5A title, the first girls state crown in program history. Seo finished fourth and Rachel Lillywhite tied for sixth.
There wasn’t a tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic, so the T-Birds are going for a modified back-to-back.