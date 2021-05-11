What does it mean to finish in third place at a state girls golf tournament?
It comes down to perspective.
Take, for example, the differences between Westlake senior Cassidy Denning and the Lone Peak girls golf team, both of which ended up third after the conclusion of the 2021 6A state girl golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley on Tuesday.
Denning was the only Thunder golfer to make the cut and was pretty pleased with how she performed on Monday.
“I was feeling pretty good yesterday and I shot a 78 (6-over-par),” Denning said. “I was feeling really good about that. Then I came here today and I was way more anxious and nervous today when I started off.”
Those butterflies didn’t slow Denning down, however. She credited having a good gallery to helping her get past them.
“My whole family was there,” Denning said. “They just supported me the whole time and I just kept it up. I shot my best round ever today.”
Denning’s final round 74 (2-over-par) was enough to hold off a pair of Davis golfer and earn third place in the individual competition.
“Being a senior, it’s a major accomplishment,” Denning said. “In all honesty, at the beginning of the season I was determined to just finish in the Top 10. Getting third place is amazing.”
She said she was proud of how she was able to handle the pressure and exceed her goals.
“I just kept my head down and I was just playing my game,” Denning said. “I was just staying focused. It used to be hard for me to do that in the past but I guess as I got older I just kind of was able to be more calm.”
While Denning was thrilled to have such a great finish, the Knight squad ended up being disappointed by coming in third.
Lone Peak finished the first round with a five-stroke lead but couldn’t hold off a charge by Davis and Corner Canyon.
“There were just a lot of ups and downs,” Knight head coach Derek Farr said. “It was a hard day for the girls and I feel bad for them. We ended up losing the championship by one stroke. I feel like we kind of gave it away but it wasn’t one person or one shot. It was an accumulation in two days of a missed shot here and a missed shot there. I was so proud and today they battled. It just didn’t go our way.”
Lone Peak junior Berlin Long had a strong showing in the final round, finishing with a 70 (2-under-par) but ended up one stroke behind Herriman junior Millie Terrion, who ended up as the medalist.
At the end of the final round, the Darts shot a 504 (30-over-par) to edge out the Knights and Chargers, both of which finished at 505 (31-over-par).
Lone Peak and Corner Canyon then sent four golfers for a playoff for second place. It took three holes to determine a victor but the Chargers ended up getting the job done.
“It takes tremendous heart to go from crying after the round to going out and playing more holes,” Farr said. “It was an incredible effort by the girls. I’m happy for Corner Canyon. They got one putt to go in and we didn’t.”
Three of the top Knight golfers were juniors and Farr is confident that the disappointment of not winning at state will drive them to improve.
“We were so close,” Farr said. “Maybe it’s taking things a little more serious and battling every hole. When it comes down to one stroke, everything matters. We’ll just try to learn from this and grow.”
In addition to Lone Peak’s third-place finish, Pleasant Grove ended up fifth overall (560, 128-over-par) while American Fork was seventh (580, 148-over-par).
In the individual competition, Knight senior Rachel Stewart came in eighth overall while Lone Peak junior Carly Belliston tied for ninth. Pleasant Grove senior Tia Dudley tied for 12th.