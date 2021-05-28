The American Fork girls lacrosse team had defeated Lone Peak twice during the regular season, but — with the Division B title on the line — the Knights were determined that the third time would be the charm.
Lone Peak roared out to a 7-1 lead in the Division B finals at Layton High School Friday night and held a 10-6 advantage early in the second half.
Then the Cavemen took their game to another level.
Using excellent play on offense, defense and on the draw, American Fork turned the entire game around, scoring the last six goals of the contest to get the dramatic 12-10 victory.
“We knew we knew they had improved,” Caveman senior Sydnee Van Woerkom said. “We all sat there at halftime and we realized that we had allowed ourselves to think that we didn’t deserve it. We took a second and we knew we could get it. That’s why we came through in the end. I’m so thankful for my team.”
American Fork head coach Ray Langhaim said he was proud of how his team dealt with the adversity they faced.
“It was incredible that they could come back,” Langhaim said. “But I believe in them. I knew they can do it. I just said keep going, keep going, keep going. We had tons of shots that weren’t going in. We just had to clean things up and I knew that we could do it.”
The Cavemen got key performances from a lot of players.
Senior Rebekah Sheperd played a huge role in winning an number of draws with her length and timing, while junior keeper Melissa Fisher made some critical saves both during the early Lone Peak push and also late in the game when the Knights were trying to come back.
“Our keeper did great,” Langhaim said. “She continued to improve throughout the playoffs. She really picked it up. She was a lifesaver in this one.”
American Fork senior Kathryn Ledkins was the team’s top goal-scorer. She used her devastating attack coming in from the left side of the Lone Peak net to tally seven of the 12 Cavemen goals.
Senior Keilani Walker scored the goal that gave American Fork its first lead when she found the back of the net with 5:20 left in the game.
“I think we just came in and we got a little frantic,” Walker said. “Right before halftime we started coming back up. After half, we went out there and we played as a team. We played our best and I think that’s really what we came out to do. We wanted this championship and I think it showed.”
The Cavemen repeatedly pointed to the importance of playing well as a team as a key to coming out on top.
“Everybody picked it up,” Van Woerkom said. “There’s not one person on the field that didn’t contribute in those last couple of minutes. Everyone just exceeded every expectation.”
For seniors like Walker and Van Woerkom, ending the first full season of girls lacrosse as a sanctioned sport with a win is something they’ll always remember.
“It feels amazing,” Walker said. “Obviously last year was quite a bummer. I felt really bad for everyone last year that didn’t get a season. We just really came out this year and said, ‘All right, we didn’t get into the year last year so let’s make this one of the best years that we can have,’ and we did. I’m really proud of my team and I couldn’t ask for a better team or better teammates or better coaches. They honestly deserve this more than anyone.”
Langhaim felt some strong emotions as he looked at his celebrating team.
“This is a senior’s dream, right?” he said with a big smile.