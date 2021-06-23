Here are the top boys lacrosse players in the Utah Valley area in 2021:
Player of the Year: Fisher Card, Sr. GK, American Fork
Elite leader on top team in Utah Valley, leading the Cavemen to a No. 8 RPI finish. As the quarterback of the defense, he had the responsibility to communicate with the entire group while also stopping shots rocketing toward him.
Offensive MVP: Garrett Haas, Sr. A, Lone Peak
An amazing attacker who finished with the fourth-most goals in the state (88) plus 38 assists while also drawing the attention of each and every defender.
Defensive MVP: McKay Lock, Jr., D, American Fork
Impressive defender who limited opposing offenses and was up to every challenge, willing to square off against the best players on the other side.
Coach of the Year: Tyson Poole, American Fork
Took a team that felt like it could’ve been the best in the state in 2020 and molded it into a competitor in 2021, integrating youth with experience to have the best showing in Utah Valley.
2021 All-Valley Boys Lacrosse Team
(alphabetical order)
Zach Allen, Jr. A, Westlake
Great attacker who could find seams and get the ball in the net (28 goals).
Zac Bezzant, Jr. D, American Fork
Leading faceoff athlete who could be counted on to come up with the ball almost every time.
Ethan Bollan, Jr. A, Westlake
Gifted striker who also was excellent at facilitating for his team.
Brigham Burbage, Jr. A, Pleasant Grove
Tough competitor who scored 38 goals with 37 assists to lead the way for the Vikings.
Charlie Freedman. Jr. A/M, Timpview
A goalkeeper’s nightmare as he could attack in numerous ways, ending up with 46 goals in 2021.
Garrison Grimes, Sr. M, American Fork
Imposing presence who scored 31 goals and played a crucial role in the Caveman attack.
Devin Halverson, Sr. A, Timpview
Scored 38 goals with 44 assists and was tough to stop when he got into the attack.
Hunter Hernandez, So. A, Westlake
Set the pace offensively for the Thunder, putting in 40 goals with 34 assists.
Holton Hughes, Sr. MF, Lehi
Solid sharpshooter who notched 54 goals to lead the Pioneers.
Joseph Ivins, Sr. M. Timpview
Gifted with the ball in his stick, as shown by his 38 goals.
Gabe King, Sr. A, Wasatch
Dynamic scorer who tallied 79 goals in 2021.
Hunter Larson, Sr. D, Westlake
Talented defender who also received the Bob Scott award (voted on by coaches for performance on and off the field)
Quinten Mecham, Jr. MF, Cedar Valley
Team leader and coach on the field for the young Aviator squad (26 goals).
Jacob Nelson, Sr. A, Maple Mountain
Set the tone for the Golden Eagles, scoring 48 goals.
Isaac Pestana, Sr, D, Timpview
Physical defender who forced a lot of turnovers and scooped up ground balls for the Thunderbirds.
Max Thomas, Jr. M, Lone Peak
Faceoff and ground-ball leader whose abilities allowed the Knights to get more opportunities.
Luke Tucker, Sr. M/D, Lone Peak
Racked up 27 goals and 31 assists while coming up big at both ends of the field.
Honorable Mention
American Fork: Camden Oswald, Noah Fisher, Ashton Matheny
Cedar Valley: Sam Woodruff, Freeman Miyasaki
Lehi: Steele Cooper, Jaysten Larsen, Tyler Dejany
Lone Peak: Ian Cuillard, Max Ramey, BRady Bushman
Maple Mountain: Michael Worthlin, Dallin Bingham, Brock Sundet, Casey Watkins
Mountain View: Coleman Curtis, Isaac Young
Orem: Jacob Hemmert, Josh Fraser, Tucker Kelsey-Fraser
Payson: Spencer Behrend, Taeton Boren
Pleasant Grove: James Livingston, Lane Berg. Luke Smith
Provo: Jace Welsch, Lucas Becerra
Salem Hills: Landon Buttars, Christian Shuler, Will Hansbrow, Mitchell Kimber
Skyridge: Colby Dooley, Cooper Goodrich, Riley Anderson, Logan Dickerson
Spanish Fork: Aaron Norris, Andrew Seidel
Springville: Karson Norman, Zach Mitchell, Cameron Ollerton, Sawyer Ottley
Timpanogos: Ethan Lind, Dylan Browne, Gabe Travassos
Timpview: Colin Rawle, Finn Thompson, Brody King, Gabe Esplin
Wasatch: Josh Nokes, Owen Erker, Landon Roylance
Westlake: Paxton Schram, Ethan Boren, Bridger Johnson