It can be tough for any high school sports team to live up to the expectations of being a No. 1 seed in a state tournament, no matter what level.
The Pleasant Grove boys lacrosse team, however, was up to the challenge in 2021.
The Vikings got slotted as the top team in the Division C playoffs and proved to be head-and-shoulders above everyone else in the grouping.
Pleasant Grove won all four of its matches by double digits, including defeating Alta, 15-5, in Saturday's championship match at Layton High School in Layton.
The Vikings had two 16-goal wins and an 11-goal win prior to the 10-goal victory that gave Pleasant Grove the title.
It wasn't any easy season for the Vikings in Region 4, which included the Division A champs from Corner Canyon and two other Division A qualifiers (No. 8 American Fork and No. 15 Lone Peak).
Another Region 4 team, Westlake, ended up putting together a nice run in Division B as the No. 7-seeded Thunder reached Saturday's final before losing to No. 4-seed Alta, 12-4.
That competition resulting in Pleasant Grove going 2-8 in league play but also prepared the Vikings to be at their best in the 6A playoffs.
“This is a solid team,” Pleasant Grove head coach Brae Burbidge told the Daily Herald after the Viking first-round win over Cedar Valley. “The hard thing that we have is we’re just in a ruthless region right now. We’ve got Corner Canyon, American Fork and Lone Peak, and they’re all stacked.
“But these guys are really resilient. They are fairly young but we have a great history at Pleasant Grove with more than 20 years of club play. I’ve coached at PG for almost 17 years. We’ve got a good solid club background and a good, solid youth program. I think that’s what will help these guys.”